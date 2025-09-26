Mercedes-AMG SL based Brabus Rocket GTC sees red

Famed tuner's latest creation is a tribute to the darkest shade of red it could develop.

Have you ever wanted a convertible that produces 735kW/1 820 Nm? Ever wanted to hit 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds and 200 km/h in 9.5 seconds to go with a top speed of 317 Km/h? Have around R13-million lying around?

Then, the Brabus Rocket GTC Deep Red is the supercar meets Mercedes-AMG convertible for you.

Bespoke additions

The combustion engine’s power is transmitted to the road via the nine-speed TCT ‘box, which can be shifted either automatically or manually using paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

As with the normal SL, drive is routed to all four wheels.

Unique to the Rocket Deep Red is a Brabus developed stainless exhaust system, equipped with specially made catalytic converters and particulate filters.

Rocket GTC Deep Red will get from 0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds. Picture: Brabus

According to Brabus, this not only translates to better engine cooling, but a aurally pleasing soundtrack thanks to the integrated active valve control that opens a butterfly valve in the system itself.

Inside

Similar to the normal SL, the Rocket GTC Deep Red retains the electrically folding fabric roof, though inside, the interior has been finished in fine red leather to match the exterior’s exposed carbon fibre.

According to Brabus, “The perfect execution of all the leather work is evident in the precise quilting in the Brabus ‘Shell’ design on the seat surfaces, the armrests of the door and side panels, the footwell trim and the leather floor mats”.

Interior has various shade of red leather and carbon fibre. Picture: Brabus

What’s more, the seats receive the double B Brabus logo embroidered onto the headrests, with the final touches being Brabus bespoke carbon fibre touches plus illuminated Brabus logos.

A matte shadow grey finish for the switchgear, air vents, speaker grilles and bezels, and a Rocket GTC logo on the passenger side of the dashboard rounds the Deep Red off.

