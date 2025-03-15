VIDEO: This is it! All-new Renault Duster goes on sale in SA

Petrol and mild hybrid the only powertrains on offer as diesel falls away.

This week’s roll-out of the all-new Renault Duster marked a big milestone as it became the French carmaker’s first local model with a new energy powertrain.

A 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid technology which produces 96kW of power and 230Nm of torque has joined the compact crossover/SUV range. It features alongside a 113kW/250Nm 1.3-litre blown petrol mill. The reputable 1.5-litre turbodiesel has been discontinued.

The Renault Duster is built alongside its Dacia sibling in Romania and comes in a choice of three models locally. The 1.3-litre models, mated to six-speed automatic transmission sending the twist to the front wheels, are available in Zen and top-spec Intens guise.

ALSO READ: All-new Renault Duster can pay price for dropping diesel

The mild hybrid is only offered in Zen spec. It is mated to six-speed manual gearbox and comes standard with four-wheel drive (4WD).

The 4WD rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

All-new Renault Duster’s price goes up

Bad news for buyers is that pricing has gone up quite a bit. Where the outgoing Renault Duster started at R397 999 and went up to R465 999, the third generation starts at R489 999 for the 1.3 Zen. It then moves up to R519 999 for the 1.3 Intens before topping out at R549 999 for the 4WD Zen.

The all-new Renault Duster is a big visual improvement on the outgoing model with strong and bold design lines. Exterior highlights include new Renault logos, Y-shaped LED headlights with daytime-running lamps, big Renault branding on the front grille, Duster branding on the front door-mounted inserts, modular roof bars, flush rear door handles, cladding around the wheels and side protectors made from recycled materials.

Y-shaped taillights, sporty spoiler and Duster branding on the tailgate feature at the rear. Dual-tone alloys wheels – 17- or 18-inch depending on trim level – round off the bold looks.

ALSO READ: New Renault Duster shows face – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 8

Seven colours to choose from

The 4WD gets a metal skid plate and unique bumper design with better approach and departure angles.

Colours offered are Sandstone Beige, Glacier White, Mercury Silver, Cedar Green, Dusty Grey, Terracotta Brown and Pearl Black (4×2 only).

The rugged and bold exterior design continues inside the Renault Duster’s cockpit. Here the Y-shape air vents and a good selection of finishes create a fresh look. Standard equipment across the range includes 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic wipers and e-shifter gear lever.

Moving up toe Intens sees the inclusion of artificial leather/cloth seats, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, wireless charger, keyless entry and auto-fold side mirrors.

Standard safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX anchors for rear child seats, rear parking distance sensors, reverse camera and tyre pressure monitor. The Intens gets 360-degree camera and multi sensors and blind-sport detection.

Y-shaped air vents matches the design of the Renault Duster’s head- and taillights. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Ready to hit the trails

The 4WD’s Terrain Control system features five driving modes; Eco, Auto, Snow, Mud and Off-Road. The system also features Hill-Descent Control.

Rear leg space has increased by 33mm, while the 4WD has 30 litres more boot space at 444 litres. Boot space in the 4×2 models have decreased by six litres to 472.

ALSO READ: Renault ready for 2025 product assault lead by new Duster

The all-new Renault Duster comes standard with the YouClip system. Eight fixing points throughout the cabin allows you to fit accessories like smartphones too.

Renault Duster pricing

Duster 1.3T EDC 4×2 Zen – R489 999

Duster 1.3T EDC 4×2 Intens – R519 999

Duster 1.2T 6MT 4WD MHEV Zen – R549 999

*Pricing includes three-year/45 000km service plan and five-year/150 000km warranty.