Golf GTI or BMW M140i? Used hot hatches for under R500 000

Suzuki Swift Sport offers an alternative that is both sensible and fun to drive.

The Mk7 is the most listed local used Golf GTI. Picture: VW

South African car buyers were once spoiled for choice when it came to hot hatches big enough for the whole family. But with the most popular choice in this segment, the eighth edition of the VW Golf GTI, starting at well over R800 000 these days, a new hot hatch is merely a dream most petrolheads.

But the pre-owned market does offers plenty of choice at much more affordable prices.

“Hot hatches have long been celebrated for their ability to deliver an exhilarating driving experience without compromising on everyday usability,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“Few vehicles offer the same level of versatility. They can thrill on a twisty road and remain practical enough for the daily commute or a family road trip. You don’t have to break the bank to enjoy this blend of performance and practicality. There are plenty of options available on the used market at a fraction of the cost of a new model.”

The Citizen Motoring shopped around used showroom floors and found three very attractive options for under R500 000.

VW Golf GTI

The ever-popular Golf GTI is one of the most frequently listed hot hatchbacks on AutoTrader.

Most listings for a Golf GTI on the used car sales portal are for a Mk 7 version with an average registration age of 11 years. The Golf GTI has an average listing price of R284 746 and average mileage of 132 820km.

The Mk 7 is powered by the turbocharged 2.0-litre EA888 petrol engine which sends 162kW of power and 350Nm of torque to the front wheels via either six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

This hot hatch reached 100km/h from a standstill in 6.3 seconds on its way to a top whack of 246km/h.

At the same time, the car offers 380 litres of boot space which can be expanded to 1 270 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded flat.

ALSO READ: VW Golf GTI South Africa’s favourite model variant

BMW M140i

The BMW M140i offers a more premium alternative. But it comes at a premium too, as the average listing price of R433 173 would indicate. It has average mileage of 123 163km and an average registration age of eight years.

Unlike the BMW 128ti, a direct rival for the Golf GTI, the M140i is rear-wheel drive. Combined with 50:50 weight distribution, it has an engaging, well-balanced feel. A 3.0-litre straight-six mill produces 250kW and 500Nm.

It’s widely regarded as one of the most thrilling hot hatches available, offering the excitement of BMW’s more expensive sports cars without compromising everyday usability.

The M140i has a 360-litre boot with cargo space that can be extended to 1 200 litres.

ALSO READ: Meet the Golf GTI built tough enough to weather AK47 bullets

Suzuki Swift Sport

The Suzuki Swift Sport needs no introduction. Despite neing the smallest and least powerful of the lot, it has the highest average listing price of R389 972. But the average registration age is just two years and the average mileage just 22 823km.

The 103kW/230Nm outputs of the 1.4-litre blown petrol mill might pale in comparison to the others, but kerb weight of 970kg helps it go from o to 100km/h in eight seconds.

Where the Suzuki Swift Sport excels is through the corners with its responsive steering and slick six-speed manual gearbox.

Lower running costs compared to larger and thirstier alternatives make the Swift Sport sensible and fun to drive.