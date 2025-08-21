VIDEO: Chery Tiggo 9 enters Mzansi with spectacular crash test

Chery's new big daddy will initially only be offered with plug-in hybrid powertrain locally.

The Chery Tiggo 9 announced itself with a bang. Not the figurative kind, but a literal one!

To introduce its new flagship SUV to Mzansi, Chery staged a rare real-life crash test at Nasrec on Wednesday. The crash involved two remote-controlled Tiggo 9s, each travelling at 50km/h, hitting each other head-on in front of an amazed crown which included media alongside Chery dealers and other distinguished guests.

While the cars were not occupied by crash test dummies recording the impact like in more regulated scientific tests, Chery was quick to point out that none of the cars suffered any damage to it’s A-, B- or C-pillars. All the cars’ front airbags were also immediately deployed, nothing prevented the doors from opening to allowed easy access to potential occupants and the hazard lights were activated as warning to other traffic users.

Only PHEV Chery Tiggo 9 for now

The Chery Tiggo 9 slots in above the Tiggo 8 as the Chinese manufacturer’s local flagship SUV. It will initially only be available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), with 187kW/390Nm 2.0-litre model to be introduced before the end of the year.

The PHEV is offered in both front-wheel drive Pinnacle and all-wheel drive Vanguard guise. Pricing starts at R839 900 for the Pinnacle and goes up to R989 900 for the Vanguard.

The Chery Tiggo 9 Vanguard rides on 20-inch alloys. Picture: Supplied

In PHEV guise, which the carmaker calls Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology, an 115kW/220Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with an electrical system. The FWD Pinnacle is fitted with an 18.3kWh battery which drives two electric motors which adds another 165kW/390Nm for a total of 280kW/610Nm. It offers an all-electric range of up to 90km.

Lots of oomph

The AWD Vanguard derivate is equipped with a larger 34.4kWh battery hooked up to three electric motors. The total system output is rated at 455kW/910Nm and claimed to be up to 160km.

Fuel consumption is rated at 5.5L/100km for the Pinnacle and 6.2L/100km for the Vanguard.

“The Tiggo 9 represents more than just a new SUV for Chery South Africa. It’s a statement of our commitment to delivering refined, versatile vehicles that cater to the evolving needs of South African families,” says, Verene Petersen, national brand and marketing manager for Chery South Africa.

Making a statement

“With its blend of luxury, technology, and efficiency, the Tiggo 9 is designed to make every journey effortless, whether navigating city streets or enjoying long-distance adventures.”

A 3D diamond grille between sculpted LED headlights takes centre stage on the Chery Tiggo 9’s exterior. At the rear it features a full-width LED lightbar. The Pinnacle rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and the Vanguard on 20-inch alloys.

The 15.6-inch infotainment system takes centre stage. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Like the Tiggo 8, the Tiggo 9 is also an eight-seater which third row of seats folds flat forward to create more boot space. It offers up to 2 065 litres of space with both the second and third row folded flat.

Tech fest on board

The Chery Tiggo 9 is loaded with technology inside. It features a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Pinnacle features an eight-speaker Sony sound system which is upgraded to 14 speakers on Vanguard. The Vanguard also gets head-up display.

Additional standard features include 540-degree camera, wireless charger, push-button start and ambient lighting. There is also six-way power adjustment for the front seats, heated front seats and ventilated seating for the second row. The Vanguard gets second row heating and ventilated and massaging front seats.

A comprehensive suite of passive safety features is complemented by up to 19 advanced driving assistant systems.

Chery Tiggo 9 pricing

Pinnacle CSH FWD R839 900

Vanguard CSH AWD R989 900

*Pricing includes a seven-year/90 000km service plan, seven-year/200 000km warranty, 10-year/1-million km engine warranty (for 1st owner) and also a 10-year/unlimited km CSH battery warranty.