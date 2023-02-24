Sci-fi styled all-new Hyundai Kona approved for South Africa

Charl Bosch

Unveiled at the end of last year to dramatic effect, the all-new second generation Hyundai Kona has the received the thumbs-up for South Africa.

Styling of the future

The model that debuted the marque’s controversial split headlight design six years ago, the latest Kona, inspired by the Staria, Asian-market Stargazer MPV and the European-only Bayon crossover, sports a design future models are likely to receive as well.

Based on a new platform little detailed at said launch, bar the dimensions, recently uncovered information claims a boot space of 723-litres with the rear seats folded flat, as well as improved levels of storage inside the cabin.

ALSO READ: More futuristic than ever new Hyundai Kona touches down

While details surrounding the Kona’s spec are only due for reveal once an exact launch date is confirmed, expect the inclusion of the Mercedes-Benz MBUX-style dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system with over-the-air updates, potential wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, up to 19-inch alloy wheels and a modern array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Familiar engines

Also not disclosed at the launch, the choice of powertrains have now emerged and will initially consist of three units, all carried over from the outgoing model.

They include the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol rated at 110kW/180Nm, the 1.6 T-GDI pumping-out 146kW/265Nm and the 1.6-litre hybrid that produces a combined 103kW/265Nm. An all-electric derivative is also expected at a later stage.

Elements from the original Kona still remains at the rear.

With a manual gearbox no longer offered as evident by the Kona sporting a column mounted stalk as standard, a choice of three transmissions have been confirmed; a CVT for the free-breathing petrol, a six-speed dual-clutch for the hybrid and a new torque-converter eight-speed automatic for the T-GDI.

Kona N only due as an EV

Not expected to be renewed for a second generation though is the performance Kona N former N division boss Albert Biermann hinted would only suffice a return as an EV.

“Right now, Hyundai Europe is in EV heaven. They are so happy selling those EVs and they’re not really fighting to get a Kona with a combustion engine, to continue into a next-generation (Kona N),” Biermann told Australia’s drive.com.au last year.

Interior represents a massive departure from the current model.

“There could be a stretch of four years or so on a next-generation (Kona N) with a combustion engine, but the EV heaven is just too charming.”

When?

Reportedly, more information will be revealed in March before the commencing of sales in South Korea and Europe soon after.

As mentioned, expect Hyundai South Africa to only disclose exact details in the run-up to sales kicking-off in the third quarter of this year.

Additional information from motor1.com.

Watch more videos from The Citizen Motoring: