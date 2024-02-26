Creta-inspired facelift Hyundai Grand Creta debuting mid-year

Known in India as the Alcazar, the respective tweaks could well be applied in South Africa, although at presents, no confirmation has been made.

Incrementally updated almost exactly a year ago, reports from India have unsurprisingly announced that Hyundai will be introducing a more extensively reworked version of the three-row Alcazar modelled on the revisions applied to its sibling, the Creta, in January this year.

The recipient of a new flagship petrol engine and subtle cosmetic tweaks in 2023, the pending facelift to the extended wheelbase Creta will see it incorporate similar styling and inside, the new dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster among others.

Known on local soil as the Grand Creta, the Alcazar will again be offered with seven seats as standard, though some derivatives will retain the optional six-seat configuration made-up by a pair of captain’s style chairs in the second row.

According to gaadiwaadi.com, new specification items, which will differ based on trim level, are likely to include ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as per the new infotainment system and the same array of safety and driver assistance systems as the Creta.

Again based on the selected trim, the above mentioned systems are likely to consist of Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Vehicle Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a 360-degree surround-view camera system to name but a few.

Its dimensions set to remain unchanged, up front, the introduction of the 1.5 T-GDI petrol engine in place of the normally aspirated 2.0-litre unit last year means the Alcazar is not expected to receive any powertrain changes, though this could potentially change for the Grand Creta.

In India, a choice of two engines are offered; the mentioned 1.5 that produces 118kW/253Nm and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel that punches out 85kW/260Nm.

The standard transmission is a six-speed manual with the option being a six-speed torque converter automatic on the diesel and a seven-speed dual-clutch on the T-GDI. A before, drive will go to the front wheels only.

Reportedly on-track for a May or June unveiling, according to Autocar India, the facelift Alcazar will most likely go on-sale in South Africa later on as unlike the Creta, the rebadged Grand Creta is still sourced from the Chennai facility in India rather than the Cikarang Plant in Indonesia.

It, therefore, means that the Grand Creta could introduce the changes applied to the Creta first as the Indonesia-made example has so far not been approved to receive the mentioned refresh as a result of having debuted only three years ago before replacing the Indian-model in South Africa the following year.

For now though, the arrival of the updated Grand Creta remains open to speculation, however, expect details to be announced once the wraps come off the Alcazar in said months.

