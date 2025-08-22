Boxy wraps come off as Jeep officially debuts all-new Cherokee

First completely new Cherokee in 11 years will, initially, only be powered by a new self-charging hybrid powertrain.

Teased back in May, Jeep officially removed the wraps from the all-new sixth generation Cherokee on Thursday evening (21 August) as not only the nameplate’s first ever hybrid, but also a radical departure from the much criticised previous model.

Entering production later this year, the newcomer not only dispenses with the discontinued KJ Cherokee’s Fiat-era Compact Wide LWB 4×4 platform in favour of parent company Stellantis’ STLA Large, but adopts a blockier aesthetic from the new Compass and outgoing Grand Cherokee.

Dimensions

Controversially retaining the Cherokee name following widespread criticism from an indigenous Cherokee tribal group four years ago, the range filler between the above mentioned models will have a choice of four trim levels; base, Laredo, Limited and Overland, and initially, a single hybrid powertrain choice.

Measuring 4 778 mm long, 2 123 mm wide, 1 715 mm tall and 2 870 mm long on the wheelbase front, the Cherokee comes standard with the Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system incorporating four modes; Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud and Sport, the Active Drive 4×4 system and the ability to disconnect the rear axle.

Unlike past generations before the KJ, it once again omits a low range transfer case, though Jeep claims best-in class approach and departure angles of 19.6-degrees and 29.4-degrees respectively.

At the same, ground clearance is rated at 203 mm and the breakover angle at 18.8-degrees.

Jeep looks

Offering between 952 and 1 934-litres of boot space, the exterior, which also derives heavily from the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, adopts a squared-off design at the front while retaining the trademark seven-slot grille, chunky front bumper and seemingly, headlights from sister brand Alfa Romeo’s Tonale.

Short overhang is part of a rear facia whose light clusters are said to have been designed in accordance with the look of a jerrican. Image: Jeep

Not seen until now, the rear gets a retro look with a short overhang, a U-shaped line from underneath the light cluster to the numberplate cavity, and clusters themselves claimed to have been styled along the lines of a jerricans.

Inside

Also not seen during the original teasers, the interior takes after that of the Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer twins in look and design, the most prominent being the steering wheel, the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.3-inch infotainment system with Stellantis’ latest Uconnect 5 software, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Said to be more spacious than that of the KJ, the interior still makes use of physical switchgear, though touch-sensitive buttons have been incorporated instead of residing within the infotainment system.

Interior resembles that of the Grand Cherokee as well as the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer. Image: Jeep

Depending on the specification level, the Cherokee’s list of features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a hands-free electric tailgate, ventilated, heated and electric front seats, an Alpine sound system, heated rear seats and a digital rear-view mirror.

Included on the safety and driver assistance side is a 360-degree camera system, Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Reverse Braking, Driver Attention Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and Intersection Assist.

Hybrid drive

Confirmed to offer plug-in hybrid and a conventional combustion engine as some point, the initial choice, as mentioned, will be hybrid consisting of brand-new 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol working in conjunction with two electric motors and a battery pack.

Combined, the setup delivers 157kW/312Nm, which is transferred to the ground via a hybrid specific CVT. According to Jeep, the claimed fuel consumption is 6.3 L/100 km and the tank range with both propulsion methods included, 805 km.

A no?

Heading for production at the Toluca plant in Mexico, the Cherokee will be launched in stages headed by the Limited and Overland, followed by the base and Laredo next year.

Pricing starts at $36 995 (R653 410) for the base, increasing to $39 995 (R706 397) for the Laredo and to $42 495 (R750 552) for the Limited. Topping the range, the Overland will have a sticker of $45 995 (R812 370).

As it stands, it remains unknown whether the Cherokee will be sold locally following a report by Australia’s carexpert.com.au in May alleging it wouldn’t made with right-hand drive.

Confirmed for next year is the Compass, as part of a complete product refresh for South Africa including the facelift Gladiator, the return of the normally aspirated 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 to the Wrangler and possible, but still subject to investigation, arrival of the Wrangler 392 and Avenger.

