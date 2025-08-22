Golf 8.5 GTI heading Volkswagen’s Festival of Motoring line-up

Aside from the GTI, Wolfsburg's other highlights will include the long delayed 222 kW Amarok and the production commemorative Polo Vivo 15 Edition.

With exactly a week left before the official public opening of the annual Kyalami Festival of Motoring, Volkswagen Group Africa announced its product roll-out set to be headlined by the eagerly awaited Golf 8.5 GTI.

An exhibition set to comprise six models, of which three will be making their first showing on local soil, Wolfsburg will also have a presence at the off-road section involving the V6-engined Amarok.

Golf 8.5 GTI

Approved for South Africa earlier month after delays attributed to an unremovable particle filter, the Mk 8.5 Golf GTI will take centre stage in, for now, completing the revised Golf range.

Joining the already available Golf 1.4 TSI, the GTI is expected to have the same power and torque figures as in Europe, namely 195kW/370Nm from the 2.0 TSI engine.

Paired to a seven-speed DSG, the most powerful “normal” GTI ever made will get from 0-100 km/h in under six seconds, and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Based on the outgoing Golf 8 GTI price tag of R853 400, expect the sticker of the Mk 8.5 to possibly hover around the R880 000 to R900 000.

222 kW Amarok

Revealed last month as also having been approved, the long-delayed petrol-engined Amarok will finally make its showing at the Kyalami showpiece as the likely second biggest attraction after the GTI.

A runaway success in Australia since its reveal, the locally made model will use alliance partner Ford’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine and, as per its unofficial designation, output 222kW/452Nm.

An uptake of 22kW/52Nm over the North American Ranger that uses the same engine, the 222 kW Amarok is expected to follow the Aussie example and be offered solely in flagship Aventura spec.

As with the 3.0-litre turbodiesel variant, drive will go to all four wheels via the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic rather than Wolfsburg’s eight-speed Tiptronic.

Set to join the Toyota Hilux 2.7 as the only other mainstream, non-off-road focused bakkie to have a petrol engine in South Africa, the 222 kW Amarok is a anticipated to have a starting price of around R1.2-million based on the R1 190 900 asking price of the V6 PanAmericana and the R1 252 200 of the Aventura.

New Transporter

Announced at its annual product Indaba in February, all-new Transporter will complete the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles division’s roll-out started with the facelift Crafter at said event.

Part of Wolfsburg’s joint venture with Ford similar to the Amarok based on the Ranger and the Caddy on the Transit/Tourneo Connect, the Transporter uses the underpinnings of the Transit/Tourneo Custom, but with a Volkswagen specific interior and exterior.

Already ruled-out from being jointed by the T7 Multivan, the Transporter will have a choice of four bodystyles; panel van, combination Crew Bus, Kombi and the more luxurious Kombi Style, the latter seemingly replacing the Caravelle.

Revealed earlier this month, the dropside double cab will complete the range in 2026.

Able to tow between 2 000 kg and 2 800 kg, and have a payload up to 1 300 kg depending on the variant, the Transporter will be exclusively powered by the single turbo version of Ford’s 2.0-litre Panther turbodiesel in three states of tune; 81 kW, 110 kW and 125 kW.

Based on the derivative, transmissions consist of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. Standard on the Komib Style, but optional on some versions of the Crew Bus, double cab and Kombi is the 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

Polo Vivo 15 Edition

An almost production ready model displayed as a surprise addition at the Indaba, the special run Polo Vivo Edition 15, now renamed 15 Edition, will finally debut at the festival as the 15th anniversary tribute to the nameplate.

Limited to 1 500 units in two colours, Deep Black Pearl and Crystal Blue Pearl, the 15 Edition’s unique touches comprise a black roof and mirror caps, a blacked-out C-pillar, 15-inch machined Adelaide alloy wheels and Edition 15 logos at the base of the rear doors and on the left side of the bonnet.

Edition 15 treadplates round the special touches, with details about the choice of engines being unconfirmed.

As seen at the Indaba though, the 15 Edition could possibly be modelled on the 1.6 Style and 1.6 Life Tiptronic models, meaning outputs of 77kW/153Nm and a choice of the latter six-speed or the former’s five-speed manual.

Tayron

Making its media unveiling next week, three days before the festival, the Tayron officially replaces the Tiguan Allspace as Volkswagen’s new seven-seat SUV.

Measuring 230 mm longer, six millimetres wider, 29 mm higher and 115 mm longer on the wheelbase front than the regular Tiguan, the Tayron also offers dramatically more boot space ranging from 345 to 2 090-litres with the second and third rows down.

Available in three trim grades; base, Life and R-Line, the Tayron will, initially, have a single drivetrain option; the 1.4 TSI that sends its 110kW/250Nm to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG.

Final pricing will be announced at the mentioned media launch this coming Monday (25 August).

Polo GTI Black

The final debutant will be the first-time availability of the black styling package on the locally made Polo GTI.

Previewed at the Indaba as well, the inclusion of the darkened elements, mostly outside, won’t come with any added power or specification changes.

As such, the combination of the 147kW/320Nm 2.0 TSI engine and six-speed DSG will stay without change.

A subtle price increase from the regular GTI’s R585 800 is, however, expected.

