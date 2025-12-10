Kia unwraps radically new generation Seltos

Kia South Africa is yet to formally confirm the Seltos for the local market.

Teased almost exactly one week ago, Kia has finally removed the wraps from the dramatically new second generation Seltos.

Completely new

Devised as a key model for the South Korean in lieu of sales now also taking place in a number of European markets for the first time, the Seltos takes after the electric EV models as well as the Sorento aesthetically, with its platform also being brand-new.

Therefore no longer simply classified as a model aimed at developing markets, the Seltos’s K3 architecture measures 4 430 mm long, 1 830 mm wide and 1 600 mm tall, with its wheelbase stretching 2 690 mm.

By comparison, the original Seltos, which for South Africa originated in India, has dimensions of 4 365 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 610 mm, height of 1 620 mm and width of 1 800 mm.

Rear facia design from the updated Sonet has been incorporated. Image: Kia

Accordingly, boot space increases from 433-litres with the rear seats up, to 536-litres. As before, the Seltos provides seating for five only.

Offered in three trim levels in Europe, base, GT Line and X Line, the Seltos rides on up to 19-inch alloys and sees the introduction of six new colour options; Gravity Grey, Iceberg Green, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Dark Gun Metal Matte and Magma Red Matte.

Inside

Said to be more spacious than the outgoing model, the Seltos’ interior draws heavily from the EV-range, but with the retention of physical buttons for certain functions, as well as a centre console mounted gear lever, also on select models.

An equally radical departure from the original, the dashboard now houses a pair of freestanding 12.3-inch displays, while the equally new steering wheel keeps the physical buttons and rocker sliders.

Interior represents a massive departure from the outgoing Seltos. Image: Kia

New is the prominence of a steering column mounted gear selector on certain derivatives.

Depending on the trim level, the list of features, some a first for the Seltos, include ambient lighting, a Head-Up Display, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, a drive mode selector with three settings (Eco, Normal and Sport) and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Again, trim level depended, new or updated safety and driver assistance tech comprises a 360-degree camera system, front, rear and side parking sensors, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Following Assist, Parking Collison Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking.

Petrol, diesel but no hybrid

Up front, the European and North American market Seltos comes with a choice of two petrol engines; a normally aspirated 2.0-litre developing 109kW/179Nm and the 1.6 T-GDI from the Sportage in two states of tune; 132kW/265Nm and 142kW/265Nm.

Available with front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive, transmission options, depending on the engine, consists of a six-speed manual, a six or seven-speed dual-clutch, an eight-speed torque converter automatic and a CVT.

Comparatively different, the Indian-made model retains the same engines as the outgoing Seltos, namely the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol rated at 85kW/144Nm, the 1.5 T-GDI outputting 118kW/253Nm, and the 1.5-litre turbodiesel that makes 84kW/250Nm.

Transmissions consist of a six-speed manual or CVT on the former, the clutchless six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) or seven-speed dual-clutch on the 1.5 T-GDI, and a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic for the diesel.

As before though, these models are only available with front-wheel drive.

Wait till next year

Available from early next year in India, Europe and the United States, the Seltos hasn’t yet been approved for South Africa, but will most likely become available around the second quarter of 2026 should approval be given.

