Radically different all-new Kia Seltos teased for the first time

Second generation of the first Kia model assembled in India will make its world debut on 10 December.

One of its first models assembled at the Anantapur plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Kia has released the first official teaser image and launch date of the all-new Seltos.

Complete styling change

Set to replace the original that debuted six years ago, the second generation will debut on 10 December as a completely radical departure from the iteration it replaces.

Teased on Kia India’s X page, the Seltos adopts a seemingly different version of Kia’s Opposites United styling language, featuring C-shaped headlight clusters with vertical inner elements and outer daytime running lights that run from the bonnet line to the outer edge of the bumper.

Borrowing additional hints from the all-electric EV4, the Seltos will likely also draw inspiration from its step-down sibling, the Sonet, which originates from the same factory and would most likely have served as a styling inspiration.

The unknown

While little else is known, the Seltos’ interior is expected to incorporate possible Sonet and EV-models inputs, though, as mentioned, nothing has yet been seen.

Equally as unknown are the choice of engines. At present, the Indian-made Seltos can be had with 1.5 or 1.6-litre normally aspirated petrol engines, a 1.5-litre turbodiesel and a 1.5 T-GDI.

Models assembled in South Korea also have access to a newer 1.6-litre turbodiesel as well as a normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol.

More later

Likely to be selectively teased further before the wraps come off next week Wednesday, the all-new Seltos is still to be confirmed for South Africa, but expect a possible announcement to be made either after the unveiling or next year.

