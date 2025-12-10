Fiesta revival likely as Ford inks new joint venture deal with Renault

Partnership will focus on new energy vehicles and is expected to see the Fiesta returning based on the same platform as the Renault 4, 5 and Nissan Micra.

Having entered into a partnership with Volkswagen some five years ago, Ford of Europe has signed what it calls a “strategic co-development” arrangement with Renault for the developing of a new line of new energy vehicles from 2028.

Second joint venture

Seemingly not set to impact on its alliance with Wolfsburg, the announcement forms part of the Blue Oval’s restructuring plan for Europe following the discontinuation of all of its combustion engined hatchbacks and sedans over the last four to five years.

Sans the Mustang, the majority of its products are now SUVs and crossovers ranging from the Puma and Kuga, to the Volkswagen underpinned Explorer EV and the revived Capri EV.

“We are leveraging strategic partnerships to ensure competitiveness, but we are obsessing over the product. These will be fun-to-drive, fully connected vehicles that stand out from the crowd,” Ford of Europe President, Jim Baumbick, said in a joint statement.

“We need to enable everyone to benefit from electrification and letting customers choose – whether that’s fully electric or hybrid vehicles. It is about making the transition more attractive and more affordable for all consumers and businesses”.

In the same statement, Renault CEO, François Provost, said, “this partnership shows the strength of our partnership know-how and competitiveness in Europe.

“In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and more responsive in a fast-changing European automotive market”.

‘Renault Fiesta’

While no further details relating to products were announced, speculation has already started that the brand will be reviving the Fiesta it discontinued two years ago after a 47-year production run.

The revived Renault 5 is expected to form the base for the revived Ford Fiesta. Image: Renault

Alluded not long after being pulled as possibly returning as an EV, the Fiesta will likely ride on the AmpR platform that underpins the 4, 5, new Twingo and Nissan Micra, but with Ford specific styling and a so-called Ford feel.

Production will also move from the now defunct Cologne plant in Germany to Renault’s ElectriCity facility in Douai, France, though the Valencia plant in Spain will remain in operation.

Ford ended the Fiesta in 2023, but could bring it back using Renault’s AmpR platform. Image: Ford

Set to take direct aim, ironically, at Volkswagen’s incoming ID. Polo, the use of the Fiesta name hasn’t been confirmed yet, though more details will become available over the next 12 to 24 months.

Outside of passenger vehicles, the partnership will be expanded to commercial vehicles, which could be similar to the agreement with Volkswagen in which the Tourneo Connect, Transporter/Tourneo Custom and Amarok all use Ford platforms and engines but with Volkswagen styling outside and in.

Focus out, Bronco in?

At the other end of the scale, neither the joint venture with Volkswagen nor with Renault will lead to a “rebadged” replacement for the Focus.

Instead, the undertaking will be in-house and arrive in 2027 based on the same C2 platform as the Kuga.

According to Autocar, the newcomer will wear the Bronco name, but have no relation with either the Bronco Sport or the “proper” Bronco sold in North America.

Ford Focus will, reportedly, be replaced by a European-specific version of the Bronco in 2027. Image: Ford

As such, it will utilise a plug-in hybrid powertrain and not only replace the Focus, whose production run ended after 27 years last month, but also serve as an alternative to the Capri, whose revival has attracted significant backlash for being an EV and an SUV rather than a sports coupe as the original was.

Not expected to return is the Mondeo, which remains on-sale in China and as the Taurus in the Middle East, or the Ka+ better known as the Figo in South Africa.

