Returning JMC finally prices ‘below R300 000’ Vigus bakkie range

Line-up spans three models, all powered by Ford-sourced turbodiesel engines.

Officially back in South Africa after an almost decade long absence, the local arm of Portuguese importer Salvador Caetano has finally confirmed pricing of the JMC Vigus bakkie range.

Dimensions

Detailed at the end of last month, the Vigus, which uses the Chinese-market Yuhu 9 as a base, comes in single and double cab bodystyles, the former beaten only by select versions of the Mahindra Pik Up to the title of cheapest new one-tonne bakkie in South Africa.

A line-up spanning three models, the Vigus has an overall length of 5 305 mm, height of 1 835 mm, width of 1 905 mm and wheelbase of 3 085 mm regardless of it being the single or double cab.

Buyers will have a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive when selecting the double cab. Image: JMC

Still unknown is the claimed payload and ground clearance, though, towing capacity is rated at 2 000 kg.

Ford powered

JMC being responsible for the Ford Territory, known as the Equator Sport in China, means the Vigus is powered by two of the Blue Oval’s older Puma family of turbodiesel engines mated to two different transmission options.

Single cab makes use of the older 2.4-litre Ford Puma turbodiesel engine once used in the Land Rover Defender. Image: JMC

For the single cab, the 2.4-litre oil-burner, which powered the Land Rover Defender, has been retuned to produce 103kW/310Nm from 90kW/360Nm, which goes to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox versus the Defender’s six.

Reserved for the double cab is the newer 2.0-litre unit, whose 104kW/350Nm goes to the rear or all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic ‘box.

Double cab has a claimed tow rating of 2 000 kg. Image: JMC

An Eaton-made locking rear differential is standard on both, with the optional part-time four-wheel drive system being sourced from BorgWarner.

Spec

On the specification front, the single cab includes the following as standard:

17-inch alloy wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

fog lamps;

rubberised loadbin;

electric windows;

four-speaker sound system;

single USB port;

3.5-inch instrument cluster display;

multi-function steering wheel;

cruise control;

ABS and EBD;

driver’s airbag;

rear parking sensors

Electronic Stability Programme

Interior depicts the interior of the Vigus double cab. Image: paultan.org

Building on the single cab, the double cab adds side-steps and a passenger’s side airbag to features list, as well as a 9.7-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An option is leather upholstery.

Price

Only available in white or silver, the Vigus’ price tag includes a five-year/100 000 km warranty and, on the double cab only, a three-year/50 000 km service plan which can still be specified as a cost option on the single cab.

Vigus 2.4D single cab – R299 900

Vigus 2.0D double cab AT – R439 900

Vigus 2.0D double cab 4×4 AT – R499 900

