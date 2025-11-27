JMC fully details ‘revived’ Vigus bakkie range, but…

For the moment, JMC is yet to disclose the Vigus' price, though it did previously moot a starting sticker of around R300 000.

Having released select details of its returning Vigus bakkie in September, Chinese automaker, JMC, has now fully detailed the entire line-up, albeit without pricing.

Announced back in July as coming back to South Africa after an almost decade long absence, the Vigus range will comprise three models, one single and two double cabs, all leveraging off of JMC’s partnership with Ford on the power front.

Fundamentals

Imported by Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa, whose portfolio includes GAC and, from next year, its all-electric Aion division, the Vigus is once again based on the Chinese-market Yuhu, but this time, the Yuhu 9 that received its current look in 2019 as part of being an effective update of the Yuhu 7 that entered production in 2017.

Its abbreviated name denoting Jiangling Motors Corporation, the Vigus has an overall length of 5 305 mm, height of 1 835 mm, width of 1 905 mm and wheelbase of 3 085 mm regardless of the bodystyle.

The Vigus range will open with a single cab, offered solely with rear-wheel drive. Image: JMC Saudi Arabia.

Surprisingly, no details regarding either payload were revealed, with the official JMC wording only claiming a tow rating of 2 000 kg for the single cab.

Blue Oval motivation

As mentioned, JMC’s partnership with Ford, which has seen the Equator Sport being sold locally as the Territory, has resulted in the Vigus being powered by the Puma range of turbodiesel engines in both 2.0-litre and 2.4-litre displacements.

For the single cab, only the latter – used in later versions of the Land Rover Defender – has been selected with outputs of 103kW/310NM versus the former’s 90kW/360Nm.

Based on the Yuhu 9, the depicted Malaysian-spec model carries the Vigus Pro name. Image: paultag.org

Routing drive to the rear wheels falls to a five-speed manual gearbox as opposed to the six-speed once used in the Defender.

On the double cabs, the slightly newer 2.0-litre outputs 104kW/350Nm. As standard, the unit is mated to an eight-speed automatic, which sends the amount of twist to the rear or all four wheels.

Aside from the low range transfer case, the four-wheel drive Vigus also has a locking rear differential as standard.

Spec

In terms of spec, all three variants have the following as standard:

17-inch alloy wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

fog lamps;

electric windows;

four-speaker sound system;

single USB port;

3.5-inch instrument cluster display;

multi-function steering wheel;

cruise control;

ABS and EBD;

rear parking sensors

In addition, the double cab receives side-steps, a reverse camera and, in place of the LCD audio system on the single cab, a 9.7-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Note: Interior depicts the Malaysian-market Vigus Pro. Image: paultan.org

Somewhat bizarrely, the single cab only has a driver’s side airbag as standard, as JMC’s website lists the passenger item as an optional extra.

This also applies to the mentioned side-steps. Also optional, but only for the double cab, is leather upholstery.

Speculated price

Standard across all variants is a five-year/100 000 km warranty, with a three-year/50 000 km service plan included on the double cab but optional on the single cab.

At present, it remains unknown when pricing will be announced, though JMC previously alluded to a sticker price of around R300 000 for the single cab.

