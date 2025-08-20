Tata names four initial products heading its return to South Africa

Brand will relaunch on 1 September with 40 dealers. An additional 20 will be added throughout 2026.

Its return to South Africa after a six-year absence announced last month, JLR parent company, Tata, has officially named the product line-up it will, initially, resume operations with from next month.

Partnering with Motus

Reviving only its passenger vehicle division as its truck and bus operations never departed the country, the Mumbai-based automaker will have its products sold by the Motus Group from 40 dealers under the name Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

By end 2026, an additional 20 dealers will look to be added, as well as more still be announced products.

ALSO READ: We reveal Tata models that will showcase brand’s Mzansi return

“Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new-generation of vehicles – designed with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design – to a market that values quality and innovation,” Tata Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, said at the launch held in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening (19 August).

“With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy”.

Models

Describing its product portfolio as “marking the beginning of a new era for the company”, the brand will bring four products to South Africa, a five-door hatch, two crossover SUVs and one compact SUV, priced from a reported R200 000 to R600 000.

Tiago

Opening the range, the Tiago will serve as the hatch offering and rival for the Suzuki Celerio/Toyota Vitz, Hyundai Grand i10, Kia Picanto and to a probable extent, the locally made Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

The replacement for the Bolt that had been Tata’s starting model before its withdrawal, the Tiago arrives on the back after undergoing its second facelift in January this year as sales in India have been taking place since 2016.

Tiago will serve as Tata’s only hatch and opening product model. Image: Tata India

Based on Tata’s X1 platform, the Tiago measures 3 767 mm long, 1 677 mm wide and 1 537 mm tall with its wheelbase length being 2 400 mm.

Although powered by petrol and diesel engines in its home market, for South Africa, only the former has been approved, namely the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron that powered by the Bolt, though in the case of the Taigo, without the turbocharger.

Standard is a 10.25-inch infotainment system and physical switchgear. Image: Tata India

Producing 63kW/113Nm, the unit will be paired either to a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual.

Set to be offered in four trim grades, neither divulged, confirmed specification items comprise dual front airbags, a reverse camera, wireless smartphone charger, a cooled glovebox, ABS and EBD and a seven-inch or 10.25-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Punch

Introduced four years ago, the Punch opens Tata’s crossover range.

Punch will open Tata’s SUV/crossover range. Image: Tata India

A runaway success since its market debut, the Punch rides on Tata’s Arc platform, with dimensions of 3 800 mm, a wheelbase of 2 445 mm, height of 1 615 mm and width of 1 742 mm.

The same underpinnings as the Altroz hatch, the Punch also uses the Revotron engine, but with slightly more power and torque at 65kW/115Nm. Sending this to the front wheels is the same transmission options as the Tiago.

Buyers will have a choice of two infotainment sizes. Image: Tata India

In terms of features, the Punch will be equipped with a seven or 10.25-inch infotainment system, cruise control, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, and a reverse camera.

Curvv

Revealed as Tata’s newest product in its Indian line-up last year at the Delhi Auto Expo, the coupe-styled Curvv will become its mid-range model in South Africa, measuring 4 308 mm, 1 810 mm wide and 1 630 mm tall.

Riding on a 2 560 mm long wheelbase, the Curvv will derive motivation from the updated 1.2-litre Revotron called Hyperion, and in turbocharged form only as no normally aspirated option is available.

Curvv’s rear design has seemingly been derived from the BMW X6. Image: Tata India

Producing 88kW/170Nm, the three-pot will be paired either to a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch.

As with the Punch, Tata won’t be offering the Curvv with its 1.5-litre Revotorq turbodiesel in South Africa.

Interior is headlined by a 10.25-inch infotainment display. Image: Tata India

Noted specification will comprise the same infotainment options as the Punch, ABS, EBD and Electronic Stability Control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Blind Spot Monitoring, voice recognition, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Harrier

Positioned as Tata’s flagship, the Harrier will be the sole turbodiesel offering, but without four-wheel drive as drive is routed to the front wheels only.

Revealed in 2018 as the step-down from the Safari, which had been expected to be one of the models heading the return, the Harrier provides seating for five and underneath, uses the same D8 platform as the Range Rover Evoque and “Land Rover” Discovery Sport.

Measuring 4 605 mm long, 1 922 mm wide, 1 718 mm high and 2 741 mm long on the wheelbase front, propulsion comes from Tata’s 2.0-litre Kryotec mill, which is based on Fiat’s Mulijet as part of a long-standing licence agreement between the two brands.

Harrier will be Tata’s flagship model and SUV initially. Image: Tata India

In India, the unit is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic, though it remains unknown whether both will be sold locally.

Updated two years ago, the Harrier’s spec sheet will include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround-view camera and a 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch infotainment display.

Furthering the list are dual-zone climate control, a cooled glovebox, ventilated front seats, hands-free electric tailgate, a Terrain Mode selector, six airbags and up to 20 safety and driver assistance systems.

More soon

Though not expected to be present at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring at the end of this month, more details regarding and pricing will be made once sales commence on 1 September.

NOW READ: On the comeback: Tata announces return to South Africa