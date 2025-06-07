PODCAST: GR Sport model gives new Toyota RAV4 serious punch

Toyota RAV4 GR-S will produce 235kW of power which is more than the GR Corolla.

Toyota last month rolled out the all-new RAV4 in the United States, a key market for the C-segment SUV. Believe it or not, the Toyota RAV4 outsold the popular Ford F-150 bakkie in the US last year.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) confirmed that the all-new sixth-generation RAV4 is heading for Mzansi without disclosing an exact date.

The RAV4’s local case is quite an interesting one. Despite Toyota’s booming reputation, it is outsold by the pricier Fortuner. And at the other end of the scale, it also plays second fiddle to the Urban Cruiser.

ALSO READ: Wait over: Say hello to the all-new Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we look at the local prospects of the new Toyota RAV4. The C-segment, which also features the likes of the VW Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson, has been heavily populated by Chinese products over the last few years.

The all-new Toyota RAV4 will for the first time only feature electrically assisted engines. The Core and Sport model ranges in the US are all powered by the 2.5-litre petrol engine from before hooked up to single motors and battery pack. These models pump out 166kW of power in the States, which goes up to 174kW on all-paw variants which feature a second electric motor.

GR Sport gets GRRRR

One model South African enthusiasts will hope TSAM brings in is the GR Sport, the range’s only plug-in hybrid vehicle. This time around, it won’t be exclusive for the Japanese and European markets only. The Toyota RAV GR-S is fitted with the same free-breathing 2.5-mill as its siblings. It also features twin electric motors which are powered by a 22.7kWh battery pack.

The GR-S punches out a system total of 235kW which makes it more powerful than the GR Corolla The Citizen Motoring raced in the GR Cup last year. It is claimed to reach 100km/h from a standstill in a very respectable 5.8 seconds.