Armormax Ford Ranger offers the ultimate in high-tech security

Ballistic glass and internationally sourced steel keep the occupants of this double cab bakkie safe.

Armormax has just released details of their newly-developed Security Variant Ford Ranger double cab and it reads like something out of Call of Duty.

The brief was for a patrol and intercept vehicle that is capable of withstanding fire from assault rifles from multiple assailants in non-permissible terrain. The vehicle had to also be as discreet as possible and not give away that it is armoured patrol vehicle in any way.

Armormax Ford Ranger specifications

When there is a requirement for a discreet armoured vehicle this involves the use of lightweight armouring solutions. This includes OEM-fit ballistic glass and the retention of all original OEM panels and surfaces. For the opaque armour fitted to the Ford Ranger, a combination of Ramor and Armox ballistic steel sourced internationally was used for all internal areas and surfaces including the doors, pillars, firewalls, front fenders, headers and full-side overlaps.

Floor and roof armour are made up of lightweight composite materials. The fuel tank is also coated and sealed with Armorcote, which allows for self-sealing in the instance of penetration or damage. The battery and ECU are protected with lightweight composite material.

The B6 ballistic windscreen from Optima is a Ford Ranger OEM-fit screen that does not appear cosmetically different to a standard windscreen. Side windows are a custom design fitted with Phoenix B6 ballistic glass integrated into a bolt-on/bolt-off frame made of ballistic steel.

Rear hatch exit

The rear window is a custom-design fitted with Phoenix B6 ballistic glass. It is bolted to a ballistic steel frame on a quick-release system used as an emergency escape hatch. This was chosen over the use of a roof-based escape system in the case of a vehicle rollover. The rear hatch can be used no matter the final resting position of the bakkie.

The two rear doors and front passenger door of the Ford Ranger have also been fitted with bespoke sliding gun ports capable of accommodating the muzzle of any assault firearm and have been ergonomically positioned for an operator to comfortably discharge a weapon from inside the bakkie. These were chosen over the traditional glass-mounted round ports to keep the vehicle as discreet as possible.

Accessories

Considering the nature of the environment where this Ford Ranger will likely operate the following was fitted:

High-powered LED light bars, mounted to a premium roof rack for the sides and rear of the vehicle, in instances where discretion is not required. This illuminates a large area around the bakkie.

High-powered rotating spotlight mounted to the front of the roof rack. It is controlled via a remote control that can be used inside or outside the bakkie and is also capable of 360-degree movement to light up any specific area. It can be moved horizontally and vertically.

White strobe lights that are hidden in the front grille and in the taillights of the bakkie. These are for situations which require a visible warning signal.

Roof-mounted infra-red camera that can distinguish individuals from surroundings and is linked to a tablet mounted inside the Ford Ranger. This is perfect for situations where the bakkie must not be detected. Or where potential threats are not immediately visible or hidden from the rotating spotlight. This camera even allows for low-speed driving visibility in total darkness and can record incidents if required.

These systems are all powered by a secondary battery with an integrated REDARC in-vehicle battery charger.

Communication

The Ford Ranger Security Variant is fitted with a PA system with an integrated siren. It also has a close quarters Push To Talk system for two-way communication inside of the bakkie.

Mobility

The bakkie is also fitted with a top-of-the-range adjustable heavy-duty Old Man Emu suspension upgrade. The adjustable suspension allows for calibration and tuning to suit several specific environments and surfaces. It is designed to improve stability and agility in off-road situations.

Each wheel of the Ford Ranger has been fitted with a military-grade Duraflat run flat system, to prevent disbanding of the tyre from the wheel when fully deflated and allows the operator to continue driving without the wheel making contact with the road surface.

Armoured Ford Ranger pricing

The base vehicle for this project was a 2.0 Turbo Diesel XL 4×4 Automatic. The Armormax upgrade can be fitted to any Ranger double cab, except for the Raptor due to its lower GVM.

The conversion does not hamper or interfere with the standard manufacturer warranty or service plans. The total cost of the package, including all the extras is R1 043 478 excluding VAT and the base vehicle. A three-year warranty is also provided on the armouring components and workmanship.