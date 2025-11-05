Audi unsure what the future holds for flagship A8/S8 sedan

A8 has been around since 2017, but only since 2022 in South Africa in performance S8 guise.

Ahead of the arrival of the much-delayed Q9 next year, Audi has indicated that the future of its flagship sedan, the A8, has been a topic of considerable discussion, as the current D8 generation enters its eighth year of production this month.

The likeliest solution

Revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show eight years ago, the A8 has undergone a solitary update since then, in 2021 which, apart from interior and exterior updates, saw the removal of the 6.3-litre W12 and 4.0 TDI engine options.

A model of who’s sales has continued to decrease in Europe, Ingolstadt’s Head of Technical Development, Geoffrey Bouquot, admitted that the search for a suitable platform for the next A8 is ongoing and that no decision has yet been made.

Whereas the Q9 is set to use the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), and therefore continue to offer a combustion engine option, the heavily updated version of the existing MLB Evo architecture seems the most logical option for the A8 as the D8 is currently underpinned by it.

Internally named D8 A8 received its one and only model update in 2021. Image: Audi

Speaking to Germany’s Automobilwoche, Bouquot said, “We are thinking intensively about when we will launch the successor to the A8 and which drive technology is the right one.”

Low key

Currently, the oldest of the German big three flagship sedans, the D8 A8 has remained forbidden fruit for South Africa where only the performance S8 has been sold since 2022.

Since 2022, only the performance S8 derivative has been sold in South Africa. Picture: Audi

Listed below the RS Q8 as the second most expensive model at R2 973 900, the S8 has accounted for an understandable tiny amount of Audi South Africa’s sales figures, with its full year in 2023 netting an offset of only two units.

This rose to four last year before dropping back to three so far this year.

A8 was one of the first models to debut Audi’s depicted, yet outgoing, interior design. Picture: Audi

By comparison, no sales figures for the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class are known, as neither brand reports month-after-month offsets to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

More than likely, expect more details about the A8 to become apparent only after the debut of the Q9 next year.

