Wait almost over as Audi officially starts teasing long awaited Q9

Ingolstadt's X7 and GLS rival will have six or seven-seats, three displays, a standard panoramic sunroof and petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Announced in September last year as making its long overdue premiere in 2026, Audi has provided the first official teaser images of the incoming, all-new Q9.

Replacing A8

First mooted eight years ago as Ingolstadt’s rival for the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90 and to an extent, the Lexus LX, the Q9 represents what the Four Rings calls a new phase of its Vorsprung durch Technik slogan.

Confirmed last month as the official replacement for the A8, the mentioned teaser images only provides a slight hint of the Q9’s exterior, but details its interior almost entirely.

Known until now

Set to ride on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), a heavily revised version of the long-serving MLB Evo, the Q9 will be powered by combustion and partially electrified powertrains set to comprise petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options.

A platform the equally long-awaited third generation Q7 will use when it debuts this year, the single exterior teaser image shows the still camouflaged Q9 bearing a resemblance to the new Q3 when viewed from the rear.

This comes from the just visible LED headlights connected by an underscored full-width LED bar. Also noticeable is an illuminated four rings logo.

Unsurprisingly appearing longer than the Q7, even with the rear door open as a likely deliberate attempt not to provide any further hints, what did emerge was the detailed view of the Q9’s interior.

Same but different new interior

Confirmed to seat six or seven, with the former sporting a pair of captain’s chairs in the second row, the cabin up front is largely identical to the Q3.

Comprising the now customary three displays across the dashboard, the passenger’s screen being a cost option, Audi has, however, revised the centre console to be Q9 specific.

Cabin is dominated by three displays, a model specific centre console and lack of piano key black decorative inserts. Picture: Audi

Sporting two wireless smartphone charging pads, the section below the MMI infotainment display is devoid of physical buttons as these reside within the screen itself.

Physical switches and scrollers have been retained on the steering wheel, though, while materials have been upgraded.

As with the Q3, the traditional stalks for the windscreen wipers and indicators have been replaced by two individual levers, one for the gear selector and the other for the lights, wipers and indicators.

More spec, better materials

In addition, material choices include leatherette, microfibres and Nappa leather seat upholstery, carbon fibre and wood veneers, plus fine grain ash, silk beige lime structure natural and basalt grey decorative inserts.

New are wool and Alpaca Fiber materials, two new colours in Tamarind Brown and Stone Beige and the complete axing of the previous piano-key black inlays.

Elsewhere, the Q9 will be offered with a panoramic sunroof as standard, which expands 1.5 square meters and now does without a roller blind.

Q9 will have the option of six or seven seats. Picture: Audi

In its place is a nine-position laminated glass sequence that brightens the interior or turns it opaque at the press of a button.

Also new is a roof-mounted LED lighting system that matches the standard ambient lighting and automatically opening and closing doors, the latter done via a button, smartphone app or the brake pedal.

Finally, the Q9 is outfitted with a 22-speaker 4D Bang & Olufsen sound system, ventilated and heated second row seating when specifying the six-seat option, and a massaging function for the front seats when opting for the optional sport seats plus chairs.

Almost ready

Revealing itself in the European summer, which runs from June to August, more details is expected soon.

Audi South Africa has, meanwhile, not alluded to the Q9 being offered on local shores. However, an announcement could well be made after the official unveiling.