Switch from diesel to petrol gives Audi SQ7 a more potent kick

Soon to be replaced, the move from a diesel to a petrol heart comes as the perfect send off for Audi's performance big SUV.

Against the rollouts of new generation models of its immediate rivals, the Audi Q7 could almost be seen as ancient.

End of an era?

Updated twice, the current second generation Q7 hails from 2015, making it only a few months newer than the second iteration Volvo XC90.

Reported last year as set for a complete overhaul with the arrival of the third generation, the likely final refresh applied last year not only brought cosmetic tweaks and revisions to the interior, but also a change in power.

Heart transplant

In a controversial move, the highly regarded 3.0 TDI V6 made way for the petrol TFSI of the same displacement, therefore bringing an end to oil-burners in the Q7 line-up.

Before this, the 4.0 TDI V8 that powered the SQ7 had already departed in favour of the 4.0 TFSI used in North America.

SQ7 has dropped the 4.0 TDI V8 for a bent-eight 4.0 TFSI. Picture: Charl Bosch

Whereas the Q8 had stuck with the combination of TFSI and TDI motivation, the loss of the latter in the Q7 can be viewed as more puzzling when compared to the switch in powerplants for the SQ7.

Given that the majority of Ingolstadt’s S and RS model are usually petrol-powered, the arrival of the SQ7 for the weeklong stay posed an obvious question.

With more power but less torque than the diesel driven five years ago, had the switch been a stroke of genius or a massive miscalculation, as the replacement of the TDI with the TFSI in the Q7 has been?

New styling, black and blue

Arriving with the ever-popular black styling package included, an option requiring an additional R34 000, the SQ7, as with the TDI, provides no immediate hint of what now resides underneath its bonnet.

Besides the striking S exclusive Ascari Blue Metallic paint finish, the SQ7’s otherwise discreet touches could even be confused for being nothing more than an Q7 with the S line exterior pack.

Stunning Ascari Blue Metallic paint option has been bolstered by the optional black styling package. Picture: Charl Bosch

An execution that works rather well in the big Audi’s favour, the SQ7 doesn’t draw attention to itself in typical S fashion.

While it builds on the exterior updates of the Q7, the SQ7 receives model specific front and rear bumpers, door sills and wider wheel arches, a slimmer Singleframe grille and, in the case of the test unit, wire-spoke like 22-inch alloy wheels.

Standard on the SQ7 is the fire-like 22-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

Adding the black package brings darkened finishes on the grille slates and its outer surround, on the mirror caps, the stripe below the new LED taillight clusters, on the window surrounds and on the faux diffuser.

Its identity betrayed only by the dual quad exhaust outlets and badge on the tailgate, the refreshed appearance hasn’t been overboard and as such, provides the SQ7 with a tasteful, sporty and elegant look that is still discreet and not over-the-top.

Inside

As with the SQ5 Black Edition tested in February, opening the SQ7’s door reveals its 11-year age the most.

That being said, the cabin’s ergonomics and layout is still easy to fathom right down to the somewhat irksome touch-sensitive icons on the 8.6-inch climate control panel.

As with the Q7, the SQ7 has kept not only the latter, but also the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system with integrated satellite navigation plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

SQ7’s interior has not changed much from its first update six years ago. Picture: Charl Bosch

It does, however, receive an upgrade in the form of the Volkswagen Group’s latest MIB4 software, yet remains a relatively easy bit of kit to use.

Perhaps the most prominent aspect of the cabin is the test unit’s Arras Red Valcona leather upholstery that came as a welcome departure from the traditional greys or blacks.

Contrasting the blue exterior rather well, the S-branded seats provide ample support and comfort, in addition to being heated, ventilated and with a massaging function for occupants at the front.

Interior soldiers on with the somewhat finicky 8.6-inch climate control panel. Picture: Charl Bosch

Helping the interior further are proper physical buttons and rocker switches on the steering wheel, which, as in the SQ5, falls beautifully to hand.

In typical Audi fashion, fit-and-finish leaves little to be desired, however, the use of piano key black on the centre console is too much and could have been substituted by the imitation aluminium accents on the doors.

Still practical

Opening the electric tailgate provided another surprise. Whereas the Q7 makes do with seven-seats, the SQ7 now offers the two outmost rear chairs as an option.

Unlike the SQ7 TDI, the TFSI has five-seat as standard, with seven being a cost option. Picture: Charl Bosch

Previously standard on the diesel SQ7, boot space ranges from 793 litres to 1 921 litres with the rear seats folded down.

As at the front, a lack of space is hard to find with the Q7, with those at the rear unlikely to complain, even with the standard fitting of the panoramic sunroof.

Rear seat passengers receive a separate climate control panel, as well as heated and ventilated seats. Picture: Charl Bosch

In addition, the rear seats also feature heating and ventilation functions, but not the massaging setting.

TDI out, hello TFSI

Unsurprisingly, the main attraction resides underneath the bonnet. With 373kW/770Nm on tap, the 4.0 TFSI V8 produces 53kW more than the TDI, but 130Nm of torque less.

Tipping the scales at 2 204kg, the deficit isn’t immediately noticeable given the complete change in engines’ characteristics.

Whereas the TDI had been undramatic at first before savagely lunging its 900Nm, the TFSI is more vocal with a deep burble on start-up compared to the diesel’s almost muted rumble.

The 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system gets the latest MIB4 software, but remains a relatively easy bit of kit to use. Picture: Charl Bosch

Although equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the SQ7 is a bit slow respond with some low-down lag.

Fortunately, this doesn’t last long and once overcome, the engine spools up to deliver a rapid fire response when provoked

Its cylinders firing in a 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8 sequence, the SQ7 pulls strongly, and with an intoxicating metallic soundtrack the diesel cannot match.

On the move

What’s more, and without even selecting Dynamic mode, it feels composed and its steering quick for a two-tonne SUV.

At the same time, the eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox is hard to fault regardless of being left it in Drive or resorting to the paddle shifters in manual mode

With quattro all-wheel drive sending the amount of twist to all four corners, the SQ7 lacks for nothing in the grip department, nor does it feel prone to bogging down under acceleration from a standstill, as past fast Audis often did.

Arras Red Valcona leather upholstery contrasts superbly with the Ascari Blue Metallic exterior. Picture: Charl Bosch

Although fitted with air suspension from the off, the S devised adaptive system still makes for a firmer than usual ride arguably expected of a performance SUV.

Despite an Offroad mode that lifts the SQ7’s ride height by as much as 60mm being present, attempting any dirt track escapades never cropped up due to the low-profile road-biased Bridgestone Turanza T005 tyres.

At the same, Audi’s uprating of the brakes hasn’t completely alleviated the matter of the SQ7 feeling its weight when stomping on the anchors.

That being said, its mass never presented an issue otherwise as on the move, it feels almost nimble.

Consumption

Whereas the diesel SQ7’s trump card had been its fuel consumption, which came to a best of 10.4L/100km, the TFSI never stood a realistic chance of being as frugal.

However, its recorded best of 12-litres per 100 km after seven days and an eventual 722km came within 0.1L/100km of matching Audi’s claim.

Conclusion

While the loss of the diesel will be missed by some, but not by others considering the current state of fuel prices, the petrol-engined Audi SQ7 is something refreshingly different from its BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Range Rover rivals.

Understated but still pleasant on the eye despite its advancing age, the R2 574 500 asking price for the Black Edition, before options, places it squarely against the X7 M60i and the slightly pricier GLS 580 AMG Line.

And while forking out the added R34 000 for the Black pack will be a matter of taste instead of necessity, whether it is opted for or not, the final performance farewell for the current Q7 makes an impression worthy of having the S badge.