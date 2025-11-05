Motoring

Ford brings an end to Puma’s local market pounce

Puma debuted in South Africa to extensive criticism for arriving four years after going on sale in Europe, and for its lofty price tag.

Ford Puma sales end in South Africa

After less than three years, sales of the Ford Puma have ended in South Africa. Image: Ford

A model of significant contempt, largely for its price tag, since its delayed arrival on local soil two years ago, Ford has ended sales of the Puma after only two units were sold in October.

Difficult seller

The replacement for the Fiesta, and also the best-selling new vehicle in the United Kingdom, the Puma’s debut four years after its arrival in Europe saw it attract extensive backlash for its price tag of R569 000 for the entry-level Titanium and R613 900 for the top-spec ST Line Vignale.

Updated in the Old Continent last year, the revisions were never made to South Africa, and as such, are unlikely to happen now that stock has been depleted.

Its future having been in doubt ever since the arrival of the Chinese-made Territory last year, the finding by cars.co.za comes after an unnamed source hinted to The Citizen at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State in April that the Puma has been placed on run-out.

Ford unleashes facelift Puma
Facelift Puma went on-sale in Europe in February last year. Image: Ford

According to the publication, the Puma’s yearly total, from January to October, stands at 557 units compared to the Territory’s 2 917 over the same timeframe.

Uncertainty

Assembled at the same Craiova plant in Romania as the flagship versions of the EcoSport, it also indirectly replaced the Puma’s departure, leaving the two-wheel drive single cab XL automatic version of the Ranger as the most affordable Blue Oval badged in South Africa, with a price tag of R574 000.

By comparison, the most accessible Territory, known as the Equator Sport in China, is stickered at R593 500.

Having amassed total sales of 1 798 units, according to the publication, since its arrival in 2023, a replacement seems unlikely, especially as Ford currently lacks an alternative similar to the EcoSport in its global product portfolio.

Despite reports last year suggesting the EcoSport might make a return, nothing has emerged since.

The same also applies to the updated Territory, which went on sale last year in China and has since also been stickered in Brazil.

Read more on these topics

Ford Motoring News Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

