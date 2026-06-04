Audi provides subtle first tease of long awaited next generation Q7

Replacement for the current 11-year old Q7 will seemingly premiere after the arrival of the Q9.

Announced in September last year, Audi has officially released the first image of the all-new third generation Q7 ahead of the long awaited world debut later this year.

Yes and unknown

Replacing the current second generation that has been around since 2015, the third generation will now take up station below the incoming new Q9 which will become Ingolstadt’s new flagship SUV.

Teased via a single image of its door, the Four Rings’ rival for the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE will retain combustion engine motivation as it will ride on the same Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) as its senior sibling.

The single image providing no real indication of the Q7’s appearance, apart from confirming the pictured model as wearing the S line pack, the official wording describes the newcomer as “sporty” with a “sporty, powerful design, a highly versatile interior, first-class materials and user-centric technologies”.

‘Smaller’ Q9

Likely to debut after the Q9, which premiers early in the second half of the year, the Q7 will have seven-seats as standard, but reportedly also have a six-seat option.

Aesthetically, it will likely be similar to the Q3 and Q9, with the same set to apply to its interior.

Up front, the range of power options will consist of mild-hybrid petrol engines, plug-in hybrids and an electrically assisted turbodiesel. A continuing of the performance SQ7 is, for the moment, unknown.

More later

Its official time of reveal still to be announced, chances are that details, and images, of the Q7 will soon be divulged.