Surprise Audi R8 successor revealed as a Veyron power equalling hybrid

Nuvolari becomes the most powerful and fastest production Audi road car ever made.

In a surprise reveal overnight, Audi has removed the wraps from the long awaited successor to the R8, albeit in a limited capacity run of 499 units.

Different concept becomes reality

Essentially Ingolstadt’s take on sister brand Lamborghini’s Temerario, the Nuvolari takes its name of Italian racing great Tazio Nuvolari, who raced for Audi’s predecessor brand Auto Union in the late 1930s after prolonged spells with Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

The original Nuvolari debuted in 2003 powered by a normally aspirated 5.0-litre V10. It eventually entered production four years later as the first generation A5. Picture: favcars.com

Using the name of the completely unrelated Nuvolari concept shown at the Geneva Motor Show 23 years ago, which ultimately became the first generation A5, the latest incarnation officially becomes the most powerful production Audi road car ever made.

Alloy and carbon

Stylistically influenced not only by the original R8 and Temerario, but also the Concept C, the Nuvolari also incorporates inputs from the brand’s maiden entry into Formula 1 this year.

The Concept C has played a significant part in the Nuvolari’s styling. Picture: Audi

The first production model to feature the Concept C styling language, the Nuvolari uses Audi’s latest Space Frame construction, comprising not only aluminium, but also carbon fibre reinforced polymers.

Aero optimised

At the same time, aerodynamics has been key as, apart from centre locking forged alloy wheels, the Nuvolari’s front splitter, diffuser and moving adaptive rear spoiler work in conjunction to reduce drag but also aid aero.

Whereas the latter offers three positional settings: closed, Low Downforce and High Downforce, an F1-style DRS or Drag Reduction System has also been incorporated, in which the wing “opens” by pressing a button on the steering wheel.

Nuvolari’s overall design is said to produce an eventual 400 kg of downforce. Picture: Audi

According to Audi, the aero setup develops 400 kg of downforce in its most aggressive setting.

At the same time, Audi has kept Nuvolari’s weight down by using the mentioned carbon fibre materials, though it didn’t reveal any figures.

F1-derived braking

Fitted as standard with a ten-piston at the front and four-piston at the rear carbon ceramic braking system, with respective disc sizes of 420 mm and 410 mm, the Nuvolari’s cooling system for its uprated stoppers is also bespoke and can dispel heat 21% more efficiently than normal carbon ceramic brakes.

Being a hybrid, the regenerative brakes can feed as much as 2.8 megawatts back into the electric system, which the Four Rings says is on par with that of current F1 regulations.

Veyron equalling electrified V8

Taking centre stage, though, the Nuvolari’s powertrain conforms to speculative claims made five years ago about it combining with a twin-turbo V8 with electrical assistance.

As with the Temerario, the long-serving normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 has been dropped in favour of a twin-blown 4.0 TFSI V8 that develops 588kW/730Nm on its own.

However, in a departure, a larger 7.3-kWh battery pack features, still driving three electric motors producing 110 kW each.

The combined result is 1 001 pferdestarke (PS) or 746 kW – the same as the Bugatti Veyron – and 2 150 Nm of torque.

Paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the Nuvolari will get from 0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds, from 0-200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, and on to a top speed of 350 km/h.

Effectively a plug-in hybrid similar to the Temerario, Audi didn’t divulge any further details regarding the range of charging.

Dynamics

As ever, drive is routed to all four wheels, with a choice of four driving modes: E-Hybrid, Balanced, Dynamic and Dynamic+.

Also included is a Track mode and two sub-settings; Wet and Dry. In addition, the traction control can be disengaged using the TC Off setting to allow for what Audi calls “transparent, controllable driving behaviour right up to the physical limits”.

Although four-wheel drive, the Nuvolari’s quattro system is adaptive and distributes power and torque constantly from side to side and between the axles using the electric motors.

Interior

Inside, the influence of the Concept C, itself a homage to the Auto Union Type C, is just as prominent, with a design devoid of buttons or switchgear.

Nuvolari’s interior borrows heavily from both the original R8 and Concept C. Picture: Audi

Instead, all of the functions are found within a tablet-style MMI infotainment display seemingly clipped onto the dashboard and front portion of the centre console.

While no further details were revealed, noted are anodised aluminium door handles, Alcantara trim on the dashboard and steering wheel, three buttons on the latter and oversized paddle shifters seemingly made from carbon fibre.

South Africa not confirmed

Not yet priced as deliveries only start next year, orders for Nuvolari officially open in the final quarter of the year.

Aside from it, though, a more mainstream model is being worked on as a dual replacement for the R8 and TT.

“We have a clear production decision for this car, and we are working on realising it by 2027,” Audi CEO Gernot Döllner told Britain’s Top Gear Magazine earlier this year.