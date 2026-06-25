Interior refreshed Audi S3 revealed without any added punch

Confirmation of the facelift S3's South African rival is still to be made.

Audi has continued what is likely to be the final revisions to the current generation A3 by introducing the subtly updated S3.

Matrix standard

Last revised two years ago, the reworked S3, in both sedan and Sportback bodystyles, receives the same reworked interior as the A3, but with the addition of incremental tweaks outside as well.

S3 once again comes in sedan or depicted Sportback bodystyle. Picture: Audi

Building on the aesthetic changes applied in 2024, the S3 now has the Matrix LED headlights as standard, complete with a model specific lighting signature different from that of the RS3.

New inside

The biggest changes are still to be found inside where Audi has redesigned the dashboard to incorporate the new 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and the 12.8-inch MMI infotainment system.

Down the centre, the toggle switches for the transmission remains, however, the console itself has restyled and the interface for the climate control moved to the MMI display.

Refreshed interior has been carried over from the A3. Picture: Audi

At the same time, the air vents that ran the full width of the dashboard have been dropped and move to below the infotainment display and to the flanks of the dash.

Finally, the S3 gets a new S steering wheel, minus the previous physical buttons, new S sport seats, S graphics and readouts within the Virtual Cockpit display and infotainment system, and the same new safety systems as the A3.

Same dynamics

Dynamically, the S3 is unchanged and as such, retains the electronically controlled torque splitting system, the S sport or optional adaptive S suspension and steering, and uprated brakes.

As before, the Audi Drive Select system offers six modes; Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual and Dynamic Plus.

Same power, no electrification

Up front, the 2.0 TFSI engine has not undergone any revisions and as such, once again produces 245kW/420Nm.

Paired to a seven-speed S tronic transmission, with drive going to all four wheels, the S3 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Arrival awaited

On-sale from September in Germany priced from €57 200, which equates to R1 076 185 when directly converted and without taxes, the updated S3 is still to be confirmed for South Africa.

In its current form, the S3 carries a price tag of R1 091 100 for the Sportback and R1 106 100 for the sedan.