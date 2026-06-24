Audi A3 spruced up one last time with ‘modernised’ interior

Entering its sixth year of production this year, the current A3 will make way for a brand-new generation in 2027.

With a new fifth generation reportedly arriving next year, Audi has given the A3 its likely final lifecycle update in the form of a new interior.

Staying the same….

Applicable to both the sedan and Sportback, the updates haven’t impacted on those of the exterior, which underwent a restyling two years ago.

As with the Sportback, the A3 Sedan’s aesthetic hasn’t changed. Picture: Audi

At the same, the Four Rings has made no changes to the current line-up of TFSI, TDI and plug-in hybrid e-hybrid powertrains.

… and what has changed?

Derived from Ingolstadt’s most recent ground up new models, the A3’s interior gets the same redesigned steering wheel, now without any physical buttons, a new dashboard, restyled centre console and upgraded materials.

Along with new colours and decorative inserts, the change to the dashboard comes as a result of the previous “integrated” MMI infotainment display bowing out in favour of a freestanding setup intertwined with the instrument cluster.

Interior has been given a comprehensive refresh. Picture: Audi

As such, the former measures 12.8-inches and the latter 11.9-inches. Not stopping there, the air vents in front of the passenger have been relocated to the base of the dash atop the new faster charging wireless smartphone pad.

Also gone are the physical switches for the climate control, which move to the display itself. Remaining are proper switches for the hazards, traction control, Park Assist and the Dynamic Select drive mode selector.

New spec

On the specification front, the 360-degree surround-view camera system has been improved, and the various safety systems and tech items grouped in three packages: Tech, Tech Plus and Tech Pro.

Also revised the standard cruise and Adaptive Cruise Control systems and the optional Park Assist, while Active Lane Guidance is new and remains activated up to 210 km/h.

Same power choices

The latest model to drop the extensively panned “digit” engine denominators, the A3 range commences with two versions of the 1.5 TFSI Evo unit; the lesser 85kW/220Nm and the flagship 110kW/250Nm.

Both are again equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, and can still be had with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional seven-speed S tronic.

Without the mild-hybrid system, the range-topping 2.0 TFSI sends 150kW/320Nm to all four wheels from the start via the S tronic ‘box.

On the diesel side, the 2.0 TDI has the same power figures as the pair of TFSIs, but with respective torque figures of 300 Nm and 360 Nm.

Both front-wheel drive, the former is fitted with a six-speed manual and the latter with the S tronic.

Finally, the e-hybrid combines the 1.5 TFSI Evo with a 25.7-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Offered in two states of tune, the base variant outputs 150kW/350Nm and the flagship 200kW/400Nm. The claimed all-electric range is 143 km and 135 km, respectively.

Unlike the TFSI, the e-hybrid is front-wheel drive only, with the sole transmission being a hybrid specific six-speed S tronic.

Approval for South Africa awaited

On sale from September in Germany, priced from €31 850 for the entry-level TFSI Sportback manual, which amounts to R598 389 without taxes, and when directly converted, the cabin spruced up A3 is still to be confirmed for South Africa.

As a reminder, the “exterior revised” A3 line-up spans five models – all with the S tronic ‘box and powered by the older 1.4 TFSI engine – priced from R769 000 to R849 500.