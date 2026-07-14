Audi RS e-tron GT returns with a shock load more power and pace

The Four Rings' most expensive and powerful model is now available on an order-only basis.

The second of four models it will launch this year, Audi has followed-up the unveiling of the all-new Q3 at the end of last month by announcing pricing for the updated RS e-tron GT.

Order only

In a first for the Four Rings, the GT will be an order-only model available from the following Audi Centre dealers in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal:

Bryanston;

Centurion

Century City;

Claremont;

East Rand;

Hatfield;

Menlyn;

Rivonia;

Sandton;

Umhlanga

New outside

Unveiled in Europe two years ago, Audi South Africa has also slimmed the line-up down to a single variant, the flagship Performance.

Still based on the MSB platform, which it shares with the Porsche Taycan, the e-tron GT’s revised exterior comprises a revised sealed 3D Singleframe grille with a honeycomb pattern, new bumpers and bezels, and larger L-shaped side air intakes.

Exterior changes are comparatively subtle. Picture: Audi

For South Africa, four colours have been allocated:

Arkona White;

Nimbus Grey Pearl;

Progressive Red Metallic;

Bedford Green Metallic

A standard, the e-tron rides on 21-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, and is further furnished with the Matrix LED laser lights, the panoramic glass roof and Anthracite Grey or gloss red painted brake calipers as part of the carbon ceramic brakes.

From the options list, buyers can opt from three exterior packages; the black styling pack, a gloss carbon pack and a matte carbon finish.

Dynamic changes

Underneath, components from the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) have been incorporated, the biggest being the two-chamber adaptive air suspension system, a stronger driveshaft and the rear axle steering system as standard.

Inside

Inside, the comparatively smaller changes include a new steering wheel with the red 12 o’clock marking, and improved materials.

Interior changes requires a keen eye to spot. Picture: Audi

Locally, the Audi Sport Seat Pro are fitted from the off, trimmed in nappa leather and Dinamica microfibres, and with illuminated RS emblems in the front headrests, heating, ventilation and electric adjustment.

Graphite Grey inlays and stainless steel pedals round the interior off, together with the optional RS Design Package offering two colours; grey or red.

Models bound for South Africa have the Sport Seat Pro fitted as standard. Picture: Audi

Also standard is the Head-Up Display, integrated satellite navigation, the Bang & Olufsen sound system and, on the safety side, a surround-view camera system, Remote Park Assist Plus, Lane Departure Warning, Side Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

More spark

On the power front, the dual-motor RS e-tron GT now utilises a new 97-kWh battery that produces 550 kW, or a maximum of 680 kW with the inclusion of launch control.

The result is a limited top of 250 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and all-electric range of 592 km.

More crucially, the 800-volt architecture now supports DC charging up to 320 kW, requiring a waiting time of 18 minutes from 10-80%.

Price

Priced at R4 906 100, the RS e-tron GT Performance’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, plus an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.