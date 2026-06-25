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Red hot Audi RS3’s interior overhauled in likely farewell tweak

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

25 June 2026

04:00 pm

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RS3 follows the 'standard' A3 and S3 by receiving a reworked interior, only.

Audi RS3 interior refresh revealed

In its swansong, the RS3’s exterior has not been changed from the revisions made two years ago. Picture: Audi

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Audi has completed its roll-out of the refreshed A3 range by removing the wraps from the flagship RS3.

Not changed…

The swansong for the current generation A3, as well as the five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine that powers it, the RS3’s changes only apply the interior as both its exterior and powertrain have been kept unchanged.

Audi RS3 interior refresh revealed
RS3 is once again offered as either a sedan or the depicted Sportback. Picture: Audi

This also applies to its dynamics and choice of colours.

Inside new

As such, the interior receives the same redesigned dashboard that now houses the “one-piece” combination of the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and the 12.8-inch MMI infotainment system.

While the RS e-tron GT-styled steering wheel continues, the revisions to the dashboard means the full-width air vents depart for a “split” arrangement at the base of infotainment display and on the flanks of the dash.

Audi RS3 interior refresh revealed
As with the A3 and S3, the biggest change to the RS3 has been to its interior. Picture: Audi

In addition, the centre console has been restyled, the various materials upgraded and the functions for the climate control recessed within the MMI system.

Retained are the RS sport or RS bucket seats, RS graphics and readouts within the new displays and the optional RS Design pack.

Five-cylinder unchanged

As mentioned, the inline five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine has been kept as is, with outputs of 294kW/500Nm.

Paired to a seven-speed S tronic transmission, with drive going to all four wheels, the RS3 will get from 3.8 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

With the optional RS Driver’s Package included, though, the v-max increases to a “restricted” 290 km/h.

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Approval awaited

Available from September in Germany priced from €68 500, which equates to R1 291 868 when directly converted and without taxes, the “cabin revised” RS3 is still to be approved for South Africa.

At present, the prices range from R1 498 200 to R1 610 700 for the sedan equipped with the carbon exterior package.

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