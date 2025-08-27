Roof lowered as Audi debuts all-new, coupe-styled Q3 Sportback

Sportback will most likely only become available in 2026 along with the regular Q3 once approved by Audi South Africa.

In an unsurprising move, Audi has followed the global unveiling of the third generation Q3 two months ago up with the premiere the second generation Q3 Sportback.

Coupe returns

Again serving as the Four Rings’ entry-level coupe-styled model, the Sportback retains the same basic aesthetic as its sibling, which changes from the C-pillar back with the now distinct fastback rear facia and sloping roof.

The mentioned roofline being 29 mm lower than on the normal model, the Sportback’s dimensions mirror those of its sibling, however, boot space decreases from 1 386 to 1 289-litres with the second row folded down.

A figure with the rear seats upright wasn’t disclosed, though expectations are it could be around the 400-litre mark based on the 488-litres of the normal Q3.

Same outside

Elsewhere, the Q3 Sportback is identical to its sibling as it rides on the heavily updated MQB platform now called Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), adapted to accommodate both combustion and electrified powertrains.

Biggest change has been to the rear, where the sloping roof has resulted in a 29 mm height drop. Image: Audi

Equipped with the new, optional, adaptive damper system developed specifically for the platform, the Q3 Sportback rides on alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 20-inches, and can also be specified with Ingolstadt’s latest digital Matrix LED headlights that consist of 25 600 micro-LEDs in each light module.

An option over the standard LED headlights, the list of cost extras also includes the S line exterior package, the illuminated Audi logo on the tailgate and the same choice of 13 colours as on the Q3.

Inside

Besides its lowered roof, the Sportback’s interior continues as is from the Q3, meaning the standard inclusion of the new 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.8-inch MMI infotainment display.

Interior has been carried over from the normal Q3 without change. Image: Audi

Equipped with the same multi-function levers instead of stalks on the steering column, the list of features, both standard and optional, includes a Head-Up Display, four type-C USB ports, a cooled wireless smartphone charging pad, ambient lighting, laser-cut fabrics, and a 12-speaker, 420-watt Sonos sound system.

Notable safety and driver assistance systems include a cabin monitoring camera system, front and rear Cross Traffic Alert, a 360-degree camera system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Park Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Evasive Steering Assist, City Traffic Assist, Emergency Brake Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

TFSI, TDI or e-Hybrid options

Up front, Audi has provided a choice of two TFSI petrol engines, a single TDI turbodiesel and a solitary plug-in hybrid under its e-Hybrid banner.

For the TFSI’s, the mild-hybrid 1.5 develops 110kW/250Nm, while the non-electrified 2.0-litre comes in two states of tune: 150kW/350Nm and 195kW/400Nm.

While the standard transmission on all is a seven-speed S tronic, only the latter 2.0-litre offers quattro all-wheel drive, albeit as standard.

Boot space with the rear seats up wasn’t disclosed. Image: Audi

With drive going to the front wheels only, the 2.0 TDI develops 110kW/360Nm, with the same dual-clutch S tronic transmission being the sole option.

Finally, the e-Hybrid combines the 1.5 TFSI Evo with a 19.7-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor developing 85kW/330Nm.

Combined, the setup produces 200kW/400Nm, which allows for an all-electric range of 118 km and DC charging support up to 50 kW. The claimed waiting time is a claimed 30 minutes from 10-80%.

Wait for the new year

Once again made alongside the regular Q3 at the Győr plant in Hungary, pricing for the Q3 Sportback starts at €46 450 (R954 798), which represents a premium of €1 850 (R38 027) over its sibling.

As it stands, the Q3 Sportback hasn’t been confirmed for South Africa, however, as with the standard model, expect a formal announcement to be made in 2026.

