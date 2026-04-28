Hybrid Jetour T1 & T2: Vital info you must know before buying

From power to range and price, there are things that you must know about the Jetour T1 and T2 plug-in hybrid before you step into a dealer's showroom.

Since entering the South African market in September 2024, Jetour has made a strong impact with the launch of the five-seater Dashing and seven-seater X70 Plus. This was then followed by the highly anticipated T-series last year, all powered by combustion engines.

The Jetour T-Series has been a runaway success story for the brand. Sales of the T-Series now exceeds 4 587 in only six months. Today we also talk about the all-new plug-in hybrid T1 & T2.

Power and torque figures

Jetour T1 i-DM

In the case of the Jetour T1 i-DM plug-in hybrid, the family 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine is used as the base engine. This is paired with an 18.4kWh battery driving an electric motor on the front axle.

Petrol engine: 100kW / 220Nm

Electric motor: 150kW / 310Nm

Combined output: 250kW / 530Nm

Jetour T2 i-DM

The Jetour T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid is also driven by the same 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. And it runs the same 18.4kWh battery, but this battery charges two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle.

Petrol engine: 100kW / 220Nm

Electric motor 175kW / 170Nm

Electric motor 290kW / 2200Nm

Combined output: 265 kW/ 610Nm

The ability to travel 1 200km on a tank of fuel makes the Jetour i-DM a winner. Picture: Supplied

Range and fuel consumption

As is expected, purchasing a plug-in hybrid is not just about power, but more importantly about saving on fuel. I don’t have to tell you, fuel also costs a fortune these days.

With a battery electric range that does not burn any fuel, your monthly running costs of the Jetour T1 and T2 will be vastly reduced.

Jetour T1 i-DM

Battery only range: 100km

Combined fuel consumption: 1.1 litres per 100km

Combined range: 1 200km

Fuel tank size: 70 litres

Jetour T2 i-DM

Battery only range: 90km

Combined fuel consumption: 1.3 litres per 100km

Combined range: 1 200km

Fuel tank size: 70 litres

Pricing

It is claimed that the Jetour T Series is South Africa’s cheapest plug-in hybrid on the market in its segment. Below is the pricing for the two new models.

T1 i-DM – R689 900

T2 i-DM – R779 900

Included in the price is a: