Isuzu D-Max heading back to Black at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Unlike the previous Black Edition, the new addition won't be offered solely with two-wheel drive.

In a surprise announcement, Isuzu has confirmed the return of the Black Edition to the D-Max range after a hiatus of nearly six years.

What to expect?

Last offered as bespoke version of the then still limited edition X-Rider, the official teaser image by Isuzu shows the outline of the newcomer, as well as its official market reveal at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this weekend.

ALSO READ: Isuzu D-Max dons the Black Edition suit

Still based on a double cab derivative, the teaser’s hints include not only the presence of a sports bar, but white decals at the base of doors.

The most prominent though is the 4×4 badge on the side of the loadbin, a first for the Black as the previous iteration only had two-wheel drive.

1.9 or 3.0?

Simply referred to as the Black in the image, the newcomer’s model of base remains unconfirmed, though anticipation is it could, once again, be modelled on the X-Rider.

As such, it will build on the model’s aesthetic by including, as its name indicates, black detailing outside, on the wheels and inside.

Previous Black Edition was modelled on the X-Rider variant. Image: Isuzu

At the same time, it could also use the same engine as the X-Rider, namely the 4JK1-TCX 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine that pumps out 110kW/350Nm.

An alternate choice could be the LSE that formed basis for the commemorative D-Max 45 introduced last year to celebrate 45 years of Isuzu production in South Africa.

If so, expect the Black to be motivated by the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre DDI turbodiesel engine that makes 140kW/450Nm.

Almost time

Given the timing of the festival, with the official media day taking place on Thursday (28 August), expect final details to be fully revealed only then.

NOW READ: Returning Isuzu D-Max X-Rider keeps its marked spot intact