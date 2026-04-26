Sharply styled new Omoda C4 makes overdue reveal in Beijing

New SUV approved for South Africa, however, an official launch date is still to be set

Omoda officially debuted the long delayed production version of the C4 on at the Beijing Motor Show on Friday.

It was originally planned to be called C3 upon its global reveal as an almost production-ready model at the Shanghai International Auto Show last year. The change to C4 most likely stems from wanting to avoid possible action from Citroën that uses the same moniker.

Supposed to have enter production in September last year, the Omoda C4, which will be called O4 in Europe, naturally slots in below the C5 by becoming the Chery-owned brand’s new entry-level model.

Omoda C4 will be hybrid

Debuting a new design language called Cyber Mecha, the futuristic Omoda C4 will, based on details at the event, seemingly only have a hybrid powertrain. Likely similar to that of the Chery Tiggo Cross, the setup combines a 1.5 T-GDI engine with an electric system.

The result is a combined 150kW/310Nm directed to the front wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission. No further technical or dimensional details were revealed, including specifications of the interior.

What to expect?

Reported to have a price tag of around €20 000 in Europe, the Omoda C4 has already been confirmed for South Africa. It will arrive later in the year as sales was originally due to start in the first quarter.

Based on the R339 900 starting price of the C5, the Omoda C4 could dip below R300 000. The C5 arrived in South Africa in 2023 and was later joined by the C9 and the C7. All three the existing models is also offered with hybrid powertrains. The C9 and C7 are plug-in hybrids. while the Omoda C5 is a self-charging hybrid.

As it stands, no local launch details of the Omoda C4 are known.

*Charl Bosch is in China as a guest of Chery SA.