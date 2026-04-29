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Mitsubishi Destinator – what you need to know about seven-seater

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

Compiled by Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

3 minute read

29 April 2026

03:45 pm

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New SUV slots in between the Outlander and Outlander Sport in carmaker's local line-up.

Mitsubishi Destinator what you need to know about seven-seater SUV

The Mitsubishi Destinator was introduced locally in March. Picture: Supplied

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The Mitsubishi Destinator nameplate was introduced to the South African by Japanese carmaker in March.

The Citizen Motoring takes a look at where the Destinator fits into the Mitsubishi picture.

Seven-seater SUV

The manufacturer’s local line-up starts with the seven-seater Xpander, which starts at R365 995, followed by the Outlander Sport at R449 990. As the Xpander is an MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) and the Outlander Sport a five-seater SUV, the Destinator becomes Mitsubishi’s most affordable local seven-seater SUV.

It slots in below the Outlander, a bigger seven-seater SUV that starts at a price of R759 995. The Outlander, in turn, slots in below Mitsubishi’s flagship seven-seater, the Pajero Sport.

The Destinator has effectively replaced the Eclipse Cross and the ASX in the carmaker’s local portfolio.

Mitsubishi Destinator looks famiiar

The Mitsubishi Destinator is styled similar to the Outlander Sport, from the Dynamic Shield grille, to the T-shaped LED headlights with silver outer surrounds. Unique touches include wheel arches and cladding and a silver instead of a body-coloured front skidplate.

The Destinator at 4 680mm is 290mm longer than the Outlander Sport to accommodate, with its wheelbase stretched by 165mm to 2 815mm. At 214m, its ground clearance is up 21mm from the Outlander Sport.

Compared to its biggest seven-seater SUV rivals, the Destinator is 120mm longer than the Hyundai Alcazar and 34mm shorter than the Jetour X70 Plus.

Turbo power

The Mitsubishi Destinator’s biggest gain over the Outlander Sport is underneath its bonnet. Here the 1.5-litre engine benefits from a turbocharger. This results in the outputs going up from 77kW of power and 141Nm of torque to 120kW/250Nm. The twist goes to the front wheels via CVT.

Inside, the R489 990 entry-level GLS model boats an 8-inch infotainment system. This goes up to 12.3-inches in the R569 990 flagship Exceed. The Exceed also features an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and eight-speaker Yamaha sound system.

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The middle row of seats tumbles forward instead of sliding to make access to the third row easier.

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Mitsubishi Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

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