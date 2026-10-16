Red-hot new Audi SQ7 and SQ9 gets the nod for South Africa

SQ7 is anticipated to arrive first alongside the Q7, with the SQ9 and Q9 following in the second half of 2027.

Believed to have been solely earmarked for the United States, Audi South Africa has confirmed that the performance S versions of the new Q7 and Q9 will be introduced alongside their “standard” siblings in 2027.

12 model roll-out

Announced on the sidelines of the launch of the new Q5 and SQ5 in Cape Town this week, Ingolstadt’s executives confirmed the Q7 as arriving first – though an official date wasn’t announced – with the Q9 debuting in the second half of the year.

As with its sibling, an exact date of the Q9’s premiere will only be revealed throughout the course of next year.

Approved back in July as two of 12 new models Audi will be bringing to South Africa in 2027, the Q7 and Q9 are expected to feature the same turbodiesel engines as in Europe, with the pair of the S variants being petrol powered.

SQ7

In the case of the Q7, whose long awaited third generation appeared in June, the 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted 3.0 TDI V6 comes in two outputs; 180kW/500Nm and 220kW/630Nm.

SQ7 will again use the 4.0-litre TFSI bi-turbo V8 engine, but with outputs lifted to 441kW/800Nm. Picture: Audi North America

Both are paired to a revised eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels. For short spells, the electrified hardware adds an additional 18kW/370Nm.

As with the outgoing model, the SQ7 retains the 4.0-litre TFSI bi-turbo V8, but with increased outputs from 373kW/770Nm to 441kW/800Nm.

Interior recieves a series of S specific changes and additions. Picture: Audi North America

Audi North America’s website claims a limited top speed of 250 km/h and 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.7 seconds, which is likely to equate to 3.8 or 3.9 seconds when going from 0-100 km/h.

Officially ruled out is the 2.9 TFSI V6 as part of Audi’s model line-up and rationing strategy aimed at only bringing relevant models and powertrains to individual markets.

SQ9

SQ9 will become Audi’s out-and-out flagship model in South Africa next year. Picture: Audi North America

Introduced just over a month after the Q7, the six or seven-seat Q9 will have the same TDI V6, with the same power outputs, mild-hybrid system and eight-speed Tiptronic ‘box.

SQ9 outputs the same 441kW/800Nm as the SQ7. Picture: Audi North America

Also similar is the bi-turbo V8 and its power output. However, while reported to have the same top speed, the SQ9 will get from 0-96 km/h in 3.8 seconds, which points to a 0-100 km/h sprint time of either 4.9 or five seconds.

S specific touches are less prominent inside than on the SQ7. Picture: Audi North America

In a further repeat of the Q7, Audi South Africa has indicated that the normal petrol-powered Q9 won’t be available for market consumption.

More in 2027

Due to arrive before the end of the year in the States, Audi South Africa will only divulge final details of the SQ7 and SQ9, and the Q7 and Q9, closer to their market launch dates next year.