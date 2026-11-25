V25 will become the Chery-owned brand's third range-extending electric or REEV model after the newly launched V27 and incoming 03T REEV.

Reported last month as being on the cards for South Africa, iCaur has officially announced that the range-extending electric version of the all-electric V23, the V25, will become available, reportedly, in 2027.

REEV expansion

Shown in export market form at iCaur parent company Chery’s annual International User Summit in its hometown of Wuhu in October, the V25 will become the brand’s third range-extending electric or REEV model in South Africa after the V27 and 03T REEV.

While a time of reveal hasn’t yet been set, expectations are it will launch after the 03T iCaur previously indicated it would bow in the final quarter of this year.

What to expect?

Confirmed for South Africa at the market launch of the V27 last week, the V25 rides on a revised version of the V23’s platform adapted to accommodate the combustion engine.

Dimensionally, the V25 is as follows:

Length : 4 636mm;

: 4 636mm; Wheelbase : 2 820mm;

: 2 820mm; Width : 1 920mm;

: 1 920mm; Height: 1 855mm

V25 is expected to be positioned between the V23 and 03T when it goes on-sale next year. Picture: iCaur Europe

This makes it 416mm longer and five millimetres wider than the V23, with its wheelbase increasing by 85mm and its height by 10mm.

Able to tow 1 800kg, the V25 comes with a reduction in ground clearance from the V23’s 210mm to 197mm, but offers the same boot capacity up to 1 549 litres with the rear seats in use.

V23 vs V25 differences

Externally, the V25 differentiates itself from the V23 by having an “open” slimline grille, a new bonnet, altered clusters for the LED headlights and rear exhaust outlets. Moreover, the taillight graphics are new, as is the bumper and the rear window.

Interior has been changed in several areas from that of the V23. Picture: iCaur Europe

Inside, the changes are more prominent and include a new floating centre console and the digital instrument cluster recessed into the dashboard instead of being located within the 15.4-inch infotainment display.

EV becomes REEV

On the power front, the Chinese-market V25 comes in single and dual-motor configurations, both in combination with the Chery Group’s familiar 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine acting as a generator.

Modelled around a 33.6-kWh battery pack, the single-motor produces the same 185kW/300Nm as in the 03T REEV, while the dual-motor outputs an identical 335kW/505Nm to that of the V27.

As mentioned, the 115kW/220Nm produced by the combustion engine is used solely as a generator and is therefore, not connected to the drive wheels.

According to iCaur China, where the brand is known as iCar, the single-motor has a claimed all-electric range of 210km based on the People’s Republic optimistic CLTC scale, while the dual-motor will do an apparent 200km.

Stay tuned

Priced from 139 800 to 175 800 yuan, which equates to between R343 204 and R431 583 when directly converted and without taxes, more details about the V25, including its launch, will only be announced next year.

However, expect it to possibly slot in between the V23 and the all-electric 03T when it goes on-sale in 2027.