Volvo quietly drops EX90’s price with new extended range

Local range now has three variants, with single and dual-motor powertrains, plus more more range.

Volvo Car South Africa has quietly updated the EX90 range to include not only a new entry-level derivative, but a more extensive range of three derivatives than the original one.

New derivatives

Revisions that see Volvo’s flagship SUV and EV’s starting price fall by R795 000, the EX90, according to the brand’s website, remains aesthetically unchanged, with the same applying to the interior bar differences in standard specification.

Carrying the Plus designation, the new additions slot in below the flagship Performance, with the biggest difference with the former’s use of a single electric motor setup.

Single-motor added

As per the brand’s online configurator, noted and reported first by cars.co.za, the single motor eschews the front-axle mounted electric motor and the 111-kWh battery pack for a 92-kWh unit that outputs a combined 245kW/480Nm.

With drive now going to the rear wheels only, the single-motor EX90 Plus will hit Volvo’s limited top speed of 180 km/h and get from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Bar the removal of the LiDAR system, the EX90 is otherwise aesthetically unchanged. Picture: Volvo

Tipping the scales at 2 585 kg, the Plus has a range of 705 km and will require 22 minutes waiting using a DC fast charger.

Equipped with the same 111-kWh battery as the Performance, the new mid-spec EX90 Plus keeps the dual-motor layout, but with power and torque figures reduced to 335kW/670Nm.

The limited top speed is still 180 km/h; however, 0-100 km/h now takes 5.5 seconds. The claimed range is 720 km.

Buyers still have a choice of three interior colours, the depicted being Dawn Nordico. Picture: Volvo

At the range’s sharp-end, the Performance has, surprisingly, had its power and torque figures revised, with the former increasing from 380 kW to 500 Nm, while the latter falls from 910 Nm to 870 Nm.

Also, without the LiDAR option following component manufacturer Luminar’s bankruptcy declaration, the EX90 Performance will now go from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds versus the previous 3.9-second claim, and do 720 km compared to the 604 km prior estimate.

According to the cars.co.za report, the greater range, as with the rest of the line-up, comes as a result of local market versions switching from the original 400-volt to 800-volt setup.

Price

As before, all EX90 models provide seating for seven and include a five-year/100 000 km warranty, a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty in their respective price tags.