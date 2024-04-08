Next Audi A3 still coming in 2027 but as a reported renamed EV

Audi’s much speculated replacement for the current fourth generation A3 will reportedly still be debuting in 2027, although in apparent contravention of its incoming realigned nameplate denominators.

Smallest Four Rings

Back in 2022, Ingolstadt’s then CEO, Markus Duesmann, said it remains committed to the “C” hatchback and sedan segments in spite of shrinking sales as result of the move towards SUVs and crossovers.

Announcing said year as the debut of the fifth generation A3 Sportback and Sedan, Duesmann indicated that the Four Rings wants to remains a volume brand within the Volkswagen Group despite the presence of sister marques, Volkswagen, Seat, Cupra and Skoda.

Although updated with a revised interior in February this year, the Audi Q2 will also bow-out within the next 12 months. Image: Audi

“[There] are many brands in the corporate group, and we decided that in the volume segment, as there are four brands that represent the volume segment in an excellent way, Audi will strengthen the upper range,” Duesmann told Australia’s drive.com.au at the time.

Months before, Duesmann indicated that Audi’s intention of being viewed as a premium marque would see it discontinue both the A1 and Q2 by 2025 as its also moves towards complete electrification in Europe by 2030.

Audi A1 will not be renewed for a second generation after 2025. Image: Audi

“We have decided not to build the A1 anymore, and there will be no successor model from the Q2 either. We have also realigned Audi as a premium brand. We will limit our model range at the bottom and expand it at the top,” a translated extract of Duesmann’s words to business publication, Handelsblatt, read.

No longer A3?

According to a newly uncovered report by Germany Auto Motor und Sport, the structural realignment will see the A3 debut in 2027, but solely as an electric vehicle in both sedan and Sportback guises.

A2’s was Audi’s smallest product aimed directly at the Mercedes-Benz A-Class from 1999 to 2005. Image: favcars.com

A move that will go against Audi’s nomenclature restructuring, comprising all even numbered models becoming electric and all unevenly nameplates remaining combustion powered, albeit with likely electrical assistance, the publication claims a name change will also be applied, although for moment, it remains unconfirmed whether this will involve the revival of the A2.

The smallest model in Audi’s range from 1999 to 2005, the introduction of the A1 five years later never saw it being billed as the direct successor for the A2 as a result of its dimensions and relation to the Volkswagen Polo versus the former’s mini-MPV appearance.

Concept A2 never made it into production after its 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show debut. Image: Audi

Although shown as an electric concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show less than 12 months after the A1’s arrival, the supposed second generation A2 never received production approval.

Shared platform with ID and Golf 9

In the case of the “new” A3, the use of the A2 e-tron moniker is unlikely to be used, though underneath, the newcomer, according to Auto Motor und Sport, will ride on the MEB platform that underpins the current ID range of EVs, plus the ninth generation Volkswagen Golf due in 2026.

Initially earmarked to use the newer Porsche-developed Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), the A3’s range will be around the 550 km market with power set to vary as a result of both the S3 and RS3 being slated to use the foundation and therefore, the same battery pack.

More in due course

As its stands, little about the next A3 continues to be known, however, don’t be surprise if more details emerges over the coming months despite its world debut still being three years off.

