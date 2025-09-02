Motoring

Home » Motoring

New vehicle sales extend 50 000+ record run in August

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

2 September 2025

07:57 am

RELATED ARTICLES

August marked an 11th month of new vehicle sales increases since October last year.

Facelift Toyota Corolla Cross launch drive review

The locally made Toyota Corolla Cross had one of its best sales months in August with more than 2 500 units sold. Image: Toyota

The upwards trajectory in South Africa’s new vehicles sales showed no let up in August with a second straight month of offset exceeding 50 000 units.

Top 10 best-selling models

While the status quo remained unchanged at the top with the Toyota Hilux keeping its first place as the country’s best-seller, its Prospecton-built sibling, the Corolla Cross, recorded its first sales hike above 2 500 units with a total of 2 743.

Dropping a notch from second in July in third, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo raked-in 2 314 sales, while the Suzuki Swift jumped two places from sixth in July to fourth in August with an offset of 2 101.

Down in fifth, the Ford Ranger dropped two places from its third position in July, yet remained the only other vehicle in the top 10 to exceed 2 000 units with a total of 2 066.

ALSO READ: July new vehicle sales cross 50 000 units for new record

Similar to its Blue Oval rival, the Isuzu D-Max also recorded a drop of two positions to settle at sixth on 1 778, followed by the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, who remained steady at seventh as the best-selling Chinese vehicle on 1 339.

The same also applied to the Hyundai Grand i10, whose 1 301 saw it place eighth for the second month in a row.

Completing the top 10, the Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Starlet swapped places from July, the former placing ninth on 1 210 and the latter tenth on 1 160.

Month in detail

Having posted its highest monthly sales numbers in July since January 2017, the August figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) amounted to not only an 11th consecutive month of increases, but a new record exceeding 51 000 units.

Accordingly, overall sales rose 18.7% from August last year’ 43 692 to 51 880.

RELATED ARTICLES

In another milestone, new passenger vehicle sales recorded its highest offset since January 2015 with an uptick of 22.5% from last year’s 30 128 to 36 914.

Also on the up, light commercial vehicles recorded a fifth successive month of increases to 12 326 or 15.1% from last year’s 10 710.

The market for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, however, both ended in the red – the former shedding 3.9% from 746 to 717 and the latter 8.8% to end on 1 923 from last year’s 2 108.

At the other end of the scale, new vehicle exports regained significant ground by increasing 6.2% from August last year’s 35 310 to 37 500.

In total, dealer sales made up 83.3% or 43 692 of the 51 880 vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows:

  • Rental agencies: 12.1%
  • Corporate fleets: 2.3%
  • Government: 2.3%

Naamsa reaction

“Core domestic demand remained a key driver of new vehicle sales growth in August. The South African Reserve Bank’s decision at the end of July to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to seven percent further reinforced this momentum,” Naamsa said.

“The shift in market conditions lowered financing costs for households and dealer floorplans, broadening access to credit for vehicle purchases.

“Importantly, Treasury’s clarification that any move toward a lower inflation target would only follow full consultation helped anchor confidence and limit policy uncertainty”.

On the improving export numbers, the association said, “For the year to date, vehicle exports were still three percent ahead of the same period 2024, but are anticipated to come under increased pressure as the sector continues to adjust to higher tariff barriers to the US market as well as to adjust to the knock-on implications of the tariffs resulting in increasing global competition in other traditional export markets.

“The industry’s ongoing focus will remain to navigate potential re-routing and further market diversification”.

Top 10 best-selling marques

Out of the country’s 10 best-selling brands, the first six remained unchanged from July, with Toyota finishing first on 13 176, Suzuki second on 6 534, Volkswagen third with 5 521 and Hyundai fourth with an offset of 3 007.

Taking fifth is Ford on 2 968, followed by Great Wall Motors (GWM) on 2 519.

In a reverse of last month though, Chery leapfrogged Isuzu to finish eighth on 2 228 versus the Japanese brand’s 2 194.

Staying steady in ninth is Kia on 1 542, with Renault making its return to the first 10 at the expense of Mahindra with sales of 1 374.

August Top 50 Best-Sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 325
  2. Toyota Corolla Cross – 2 743
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 314
  4. Suzuki Swift – 2 101
  5. Ford Ranger – 2 066
  6. Isuzu D-Max – 1 778
  7. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 339
  8. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 301
  9. Suzuki Fronx – 1 210
  10. Toyota Starlet – 1 160
  11. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 123
  12. Suzuki Ertiga – 1 055
  13. Toyota Vitz – 885
  14. Toyota Fortuner – 783
  15. Toyota Rumion – 772
  16. Volkswagen Polo – 763
  17. Toyota Starlet Cross – 755
  18. Kia Sonet – 752
  19. Mahindra Pik Up – 675
  20. Nissan Magnite – 652
  21. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 634
  22. Toyota HiAce – 621
  23. Volkswagen T-Cross – 602
  24. Renault Kwid – 562
  25. GWM P-Series – 557
  26. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 541
  27. Omoda C5 – 538
  28. GWM Haval H6 – 511
  29. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 505
  30. Suzuki Baleno – 500
  31. Jetour Dashing – 495
  32. Hyundai Exter – 458
  33. Suzuki S-Presso – 433
  34. Renault Triber – 424
  35. Volkswagen Amarok – 359
  36. Citroën C3 – 351
  37. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 333
  38. Nissan Navara – 333
  39. Renault Kiger – 327
  40. Suzuki Jimny – 326
  41. Ford Everest – 323
  42. Hyundai i20 – 314
  43. MG ZS – 308
  44. Volkswagen Tiguan – 288
  45. Jetour X70 Plus – 278
  46. Omoda C5 X – 273
  47. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 270
  48. Ford Territory – 263
  49. Kia Pegas – 234
  50. Chery Tiggo Cross – 229

NOW READ: New vehicle sales finish first half of 2025 on a noteworthy high

Read more on these topics

Motoring News National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA ) Suzuki Toyota Volkswagen(VW)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Who is behind this? Police operation uncovers arms cache, shooting target at Mitchells Plain house
Weather Gauteng residents warned to brace for hot weather this week
News Madlanga commission delay ‘problematic’ – political analyst
Courts Court grants Cape Town permission to evict foreigners ‘demanding’ relocation to Canada
Opinion Let them eat Kenny Kunene’s sushi while Joburg burns

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp