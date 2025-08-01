July new vehicle sales cross 50 000 units for new record

Despite the longest monthly sales spike in recent years, concern prevails around decreasing exports based on tariff hikes imposed by the Trump Administration.

In an unprecedented outcome, South Africa new vehicle sales not only recorded its 10th straight month of growth in July, but a six-year high of more than 50 000 units.

Month in detail

Based on the figures from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), overall sales amounted to 51 383 units, the most since October 2019 and 15.6% up on the 44 452 recorded in July last year on a year-to-year basis.

Despite being the highest since March this year’s 49 493, the various segments were mixed, with sales of new passenger vehicles setting its own new record.

Aside from gaining 20.1% on the 30 176 vehicles sold in July last year, the 2025 tally of 36 248 represents the biggest uptake since January 2017’s 50 333.

Light-duty commercial vehicles, meanwhile, extended its run of consecutive monthly gains to four by rising 6.9% from last year’s 11 556 to 12 356.

Medium-duty commercial vehicles furthered the month’s record by registering an increase of 13.9% from 617 to 703 units, however, heavy-duty trucks and buses dropped 1.3% from 2 103 to 2 076.

New vehicle exports ended the month in the red after the implementation of the US government’s 25% import tariff – the result, a slight drop of 1.9% from 36 056 to 35 379.

In total, dealer sales made up 83.1% or 42 700 of the 51 383 vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows:

Rental agencies: 11.1%

Corporate fleets: 2.7%

Government: 3.1%

Naamsa reaction

“We are encouraged by the sustained positive momentum in new vehicle sales, which clearly underscores the resilience of South African consumers and the strategic importance of a stable macro-economic policy environment,” Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said.

“This performance reflects more than short-term consumption – it signals the sector’s confidence in the country’s broader economic trajectory.”

In the same statement, Mabasa expressed concern not only about the tariff hike, but the latest proposal that would place 30% on products coming out of South Africa.

“The reimposition of these tariffs is deeply disappointing and has far reaching implications. Without urgent trade remedy, the socio-economic fallout could be severe,” Mabasa said.

“As Naamsa, we have continued to lead intensive engagements with government to advocate for a fair and reciprocal trading relationship – one that recognises the deep and long-standing automotive ties between the two nations”.

“However, with the new tariffs now formalised and taking effect within days, this has issued a rather disappointing blow.

“We are not giving up on the US market – but we must now also look to deepen regional trade, expand market access in Africa and Asia, and accelerate the roll-out of South Africa’s new-energy vehicle transition strategy to attract new investment and safeguard production capacity.”

Top 10 best-selling marques

The country’s top-selling brands, compared to their standings from June, are:

Toyota – 12 694 (-) Suzuki – 6 257 (-) Volkswagen – 5 738 (-) Hyundai – 3 161 (+1) Ford – 2 877 (-1) GWM – 2 436 (-) Isuzu – 2 427 (+1) Chery – 2 160 (-1) Kia – 1 891 (+3) Mahindra – 1 441 (-1)

