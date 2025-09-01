iCaur’s boxy and ‘tribute’ models previewed ahead of 2026 launch

The new energy off-road division of Chery will have three products go on sale in the first half of next year.

Announced for South Africa in July this year, Chery-owned new energy off-road brand, iCar, renamed iCaur, officially showed two of its planned three models destined for the local market at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend.

Growing list

Launching in the first half of 2026, the marque will function as a standalone brand, similar to its parent company, sister brands Omoda & Jaecoo, Jetour and the incoming brand division, Lepas.

In addition to its own dealer identity, it will operate from separate showrooms expected to number between 16 and 18 by its launch and then expand to 25 by the end of its first year.

iCaur, whose name, but not pronunciation, had to be changed as a result of Apple holding the naming rights to the iCar nomenclature, will, therefore, become the 16th Chinese brand in South Africa after its five siblings, as well as:

BAIC;

BYD;

Dayun;

Dongfeng;

Foton;

GAC;

Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval;

JAC;

LDV;

MG

Soon to expand the list to 20 will be returning brands Geely, JMC and, joining by the end of this year, Changan and Deepal.

Models

03T

Launching as the marque’s expected entry-level model, the 03T rates as an improved version of the regular 03 that launched the iCar brand in 2023.

iCaur 03T will become the brand’s entry-level product in South Africa. Pictures: Charl Bosch

While supposed to have been sold by Jaecoo as the J6, the decision to launch iCar as iCaur in South Africa ultimately resulted in the cancellation of the J6 that debuted at last year’s Festival of Motoring in iCar guise as a form of preview.

03T rates as an improved version of the original 03 that launched the iCar brand in China two years ago. Image: Charl Bosch

Confusingly also sold as a Chery in China, for South Africa, the 03T will, seemingly, produce 185 kW from its 69.9-kWh battery pack, though no exact local powertrain details are unknown.

Pride of place inside is a 14.6-inch infotainment system. Image: Charl Bosch

Supporting DC charging up to 85 kW will result in a waiting time of 30 minutes from 30-80%. Dimensionally, the 03T stands 1 741 mm tall and measures 4 433 mm long.

V23

Described as the most customisable iCaur model, the V23 will become the brand’s flagship electric offering.

Rear facia design “pays homage” to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Image: Charl Bosch

Branded as a stylistic tribute to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Toyota Land Cruiser 79, and Defender 110 instead of a blatant copy, the V23 has measurements of 4 220 mm in overall length, a height of 1 845 mm, width of 1 915 mm and wheelbase of 2 735 mm.

Reportedly offering 200 mm of ground clearance, the V23’s current propulsion comes from a choice of two battery pack sizes.

Interior, seemingly, borrows more than a few traits from the Ineos Grenadier. Image: Charl Bosch

For base rear-wheel-drive models, outputs stand at 100kW/180 Nm, thanks to a 59.9-kWh battery. The larger 81.7-kWh module achieves the same power, but with an increased range, from 401 km to 550 km.

With the latter battery and a second electric motor included, the V23 delivers 155kW/292Nm, with its claimed range being 501 km.

V27

Unveiled last month, the all-new V27 will complete iCaur’s range as yet another “tribute” to the Land Cruiser 79, Land Cruiser Prado and Defender 110.

Newly launched V27 will also come to South Africa in 2026. Image: carscoops.com

Reportedly the first range-extending iCar/iCaur model, the V27 uses the combination of a single or two electric motors to drive the wheels, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine to solely charge the battery.

V27 will be powered by a range-extending electric powertrain from the start. Image: carscoops.com

The result is a reported 335 kW, an electric-only range of 200 km and a claimed combined overall distance of 1,000 km.

More later

Yet to be formally launched in China, expect final details about the V27 to be revealed soon, although specifications for the V23 and the 03T for South Africa will be announced next year.

