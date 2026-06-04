GWM Ora 5 on the way to Mzansi

Further specifications, pricing and availability details will be announced at the official South African launch of the Ora 5 in July 2026.

Following its first public appearance in March 2026, the all-new Ora 5 is preparing for its official local debut in July 2026.

The Ora 5 is said to introduce a fresh interpretation of the compact SUV segment. Thus, combining distinctive styling, advanced technology and multiple powertrain options within a single model range.

Distinctive design

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, design is increasingly becoming an important purchasing consideration alongside practicality, safety and technology. Here, the Ora 5 combines compact SUV practicality with the distinctive styling language that has become synonymous with Ora models globally.

Rounded design elements, modern proportions and a wide selection of exterior colour options allow customers to express their individuality. All this while benefiting from the versatility expected from a modern compact SUV.

The result is a vehicle designed to appeal to customers seeking something different from more traditional offerings within the segment.

Technology to simplify everyday driving

On the inside, the Ora 5 places a strong emphasis on connectivity, convenience and ease of use. At the centre of the experience is GWM’s latest Coffee OS infotainment platform.

This platform provides an intuitive interface designed to simplify interaction with vehicle functions while keeping drivers connected throughout their journey.

The Ora 5 will also feature a suite of advanced driver assistance and safety technologies designed to enhance driver awareness. This, while also offering up confidence and everyday usability across a variety of driving environments.

The next chapter

By offering multiple powertrain choices within a single model family, the Ora 5 reflects the growing demand for flexibility as customers navigate changing mobility needs and technologies.

“The Ora 5 represents an important next step for the GWM brand in South Africa,” says Floyd Ramabulana, Head of Marketing at GWM South Africa.

“It gives customers the freedom to choose the vehicle configuration that best suits their lifestyle. While still enjoying the technology, design and practicality expected from a GWM compact SUV.”

Further specifications, pricing and availability details will be announced at the official South African launch of the Ora 5 in July 2026.