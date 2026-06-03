Land Cruiser it is – why off-roader isn’t called FJ Cruiser anymore

Newly-reintroduced SUV now stands proudly alongside 300, Prado and 70 Series in Toyota stable.

Toyota has revived the FJ badge not as an FJ Cruiser that was discontinued four years ago, but rather as a Land Cruiser FJ for the first time.

Albeit the fact that the FJ Cruiser paid homage to the iconic FJ40, the first to wear the backronym for “Freedom and Joy”, it never wore the Land Cruiser nomenclature. In fact, it was initially only meant for the North American market. But the introduction of right-hand drive models meant it reached more markets like South Africa.

Even though the retro-styled FJ Cruiser with its distinctive “suicide” rear doors was only available with a 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine to its American demands, it quickly reached cult status locally. It was offered for 12 years before Toyota stopped its global production in 2023.

FJ joins Land Cruiser family

Toyota decided to incorporate the revived FJ in its Land Cruiser family, the Japanese carmaker’s long running lineage of models. Since its debut as the BJ Model in 1951, the LC badge has earned a reputation as a renowned off-roader. It is commonly known as the Master of Africa as it has proven itself to conquer any terrain.

The all-new FJ, which starts at R714 000, joins the Land Cruiser family alongside the 300, Prado and 70 Series. Owning a Land Cruiser is now almost R300 000 more affordable than before taken into account the previous entry point was the LC78’s almost-R1 million price tag.

Geared for off-roading

The FJ rides on an adapted version of the IMV 0 platform that underpins the Hilux and Fortuner. Like its sibings, it has a low transfer case and rear differential lock.

Like the FJ Cruiser, the all-new FJ is only offered in petrol guise with diesel a possibility in future. The naturally aspirated 2.7-litre mill produces 122kW of power and 245Nm of torque and is mated to six-speed auto box.