Brave Binder let down by underwhelming KTM in Thailand MotoGP

Team boss hopeful the RC16 can be more competitive in cooler conditions.

Brad Binder is hopeful his Red Bull KTM team can improve after a dismal start to the MotoGP season in a sweltering Thailand at the weekend.

Binder was the flagbearer for the Austrian outfit after finishing both sprint and main race in eighth place after starting from a lowly 14th place on the grid. While he earned a very credible 10 points at the Buriram International Circuit, he already trails title race leader Marc Marquez by a massive 27 points. Marquez, his younger brother Alex and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia locked out the podium in both races.

Apart from the high-flying Ducati, which produced the top four machines in the Thailand main race, two Aprilias and a Honda crossed the line ahead of the leading KTM, which finished almost 20 seconds off Marquez’s winning pace. Had world champion Jorge Martin not been ruled out with a broken hand, KTM’s woes might have even been worse.

‘We have work to do’

“A really long race, for sure. I knew we had to be really easy on the rear tire and I had to be smooth on corner exit. Very tricky, especially because it is tempting to get excited and chase harder after people,” Binder told the KTM website.

Aki Ajo, the Red Bull KTM team manager, is confident that the RC16 will be more competitive in cooler weather.

“We know we need to improve in these types of climates but we also know that when it’s a bit cooler we are competitive. We are learning, and in this way I’m happy. Performance-wise we have work to do,” Ajo said.

Brad Binder looks ahead

KTM do not have the luxury of time as the next stop on the MotoGP is 14 to 16 March in Argentina.

“I think we did a pretty good job considering it wasn’t an easy weekend. The team did a great job, so we’ll keep on fighting and hope for more in Argentina,” added Binder.

Moodley shines

Brad Binder’s younger brother failed to score points in Thailand after finishing 17th in his first race for Gresini Moto2.

Ruche Moodley made a fantastic start to his career. The 18-year-old BOE Motorsports rider finishing 11th in his debut Moto3 race.