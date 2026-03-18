BMW 325iS Homage demand solidifies ‘Gusheshe’ legend status

Reincarnated editions of proudly South African home-grown models sold out in no time.

The recent online auction during which a limited-run of BMW 325iS and 333i Homage edition models went under the hammer is another indication of the original home-grown models’ legendary status.

The 33 units of each model were not only sold out in no time, but they also raised R8-million for charity. BMW made the committed that everything fetched above the reverse prices will be donated to charity.

BMW in October introduced the initiative in celebration of the 3 Series’ 50th anniversary and the 45th anniversary of the 333i. The original 325iS and 333i in E30 guise were unique to the South African market and both built at the Rosslyn assembly plant.

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Hola BMW 325iS Homage

As only the X3 is built in Rosslyn nowadays, the Homage Edition models were sourced from Mexico. This where the 2 Series Coupe, on which the Homage editions, are based on, is manufactured. The 2 Series Coupe is a spiritual successor to the E30 classic with its three-box proportions and compact dimensions.

The BMW 325iS had a reserve price of R1 435 000 and 333i a reverse price of R1 960 000. The R8-million raised for charity means that the 66 models fetched more than R120k above its reserve price on average.

The BMW 325iS Homage is based on the M240i xDrive coupe and powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine. The mill sends 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque to all four wheels via eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

High level of global folklore

The BMW 333i Homage is baes on the M2 and also powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine. It sends 353kW/600Nm to the rear wheels. Of the 33 models auctioned off, 27 featured eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, while the other six feature six-speed manual gearboxes.

“In South Africa we are very privileged to have produced cars with the level of global folklore the 325iS and 333i have achieved,” said Peter van Binsbergen, BMW Group South Africa CEO.

“They were produced for South Africa in South Africa. And they have become part of communities and local legend to the extent they are part of the country’s DNA. When a car is given a local name, you know it holds a special place in that society.”