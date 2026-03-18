Volkswagen’s incoming ‘electric T-Cross’ detailed and priced

South Africa will miss out on the ID. Cross as focus is placed on the Tengo that will enter local production at the end of the year.

Ahead of its incoming global reveal, Volkswagen has released select technical details, and indeed pricing, of the ID. Cross.

What to expect?

Set to replace the T-Cross in Europe, the production version of what was previously called the ID.2all SUV will ride on a revised version of the MEB platform called MEB+.

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Already confirmed are its dimensions; an overall length of 4 161 mm, wheelbase of 2 601 mm, height of 1 588 m and width of 1 839 mm.

Claimed boot space has now, officially, also been confirmed and will expand from 475-litres to 1 340-litres. An additional 22-litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Silent power

Arriving after its sibling, the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross will have the same battery pack options, but omit a performance GTI variant for now.

Rear-end looks identical to that of the ID. Polo. Picture: Volkswagen

As such, the battery options comprise a 37-kWh unit and a 52-kWh. For the former, two outputs will feature: 85 kW and 99 kW, while the latter produces 155 kW.

Moreover, the former supports DC charging up to 90 kW and the latter up to 105 kW. No details about range were revealed.

Inside?

Despite providing first teaser images of the production model, previously tipped to be called ID.2X, no images of the interior were provided.

ID. Cross’ interior is likely to be similar to that of the depicted ID. Polo. Picture: Volkswagen

However, expectations are it will be similar to the ID. Polo. This means the inclusion of the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, the 13-inch infotainment system and physical buttons for the climate control.

While the twist action steering column-mounted gear lever remains, physical buttons are expected to be standard on the steering wheel.

Not for us

Still to have an official launch date attached to it, Volkswagen has, however, confirmed a starting price of €28 000, which amounts to R538 920 without taxes and when directly converted.

A price premium of €3 000 (R57 741) over the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross, as with its sibling, is not lined-up for a South African future anytime soon.

Instead, its place will be taken by the locally made Tengo that will go on-sale next year.

NOW READ: Volkswagen lifts the lid on select details of incoming ID. Polo