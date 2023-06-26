Comeback hero: Next BMW M5 will have a Touring station wagon

By Charl Bosch

Having the showcased the new 5 Series last month, BMW has released a fresh teaser image confirming the revival of the M5 Touring in 2024.

Not offered as an estate since the V10-engine E65 bowed out in 2010, the M5 Touring is expected to debut after the sedan Munich has remained largely coy on in lieu of final testing currently taking place.

Set to also preview the regular 5 Series Touring that didn’t debut with the sedan, the senior sibling of the M3 Touring heading to South Africa next year, is expected to incorporate the same styling elements as the three-box model, with obvious gain being more space.

Hybrid V8

Despite little being visible from the provided spy images, what is known is that the Touring will join the sedan in being powered by the combination of the 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine and electric motor as the XM.

ALSO READ: Back to six? Next BMW M5 tipped to get hybrid electric heart

While reported back in 2021 as possibly dropping the V8 for a return to six-cylinder motivation, the latest claim from motor1.com alleges the tuning will be different and therefore potentially more powerful than the 480kW/800Nm made by the base XM.

Previously, it was alleged that an output of 559 kW could be extracted, a possibility not far fetched as the above mentioned electrified V8 produces 550kW/1 000Nm in the XM Red Label.

Small pre-production roundels will eventually be dropped come the final product. Image: BMW

Significantly up on the 460kW/750Nm made by the present-day M5 Competition and also the 467kW/750Nm made by the limited-run M5 CS, the outputs have alluded to a possible acceleration time of less than three seconds, as well as an electric only range of around 100 km.

In a statement, BMW M Head of Development Dirk Häcker declined to confirm anything about the powertrain, saying only that the M5 will have “typical M performance”.

No DCT

Like the current M5 and the M3 Touring, the M5 Touring is expected to feature the xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox now that the dual-clutch seven-speed M DCT has officially been retired.

More in due course

While little continues to be known about the sedan and Touring, expectations are that BMW could soon start teasing the former before revealing it within the coming months.

NOW READ: Beastly BMW M5 Competition proper Mercedes-AMG E63 S slayer