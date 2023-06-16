BMW M farewelling manual gearbox and DCT before EV switch

By Charl Bosch

Despite providing assurance as recent as last year’s M Fest at Kyalami that it will keep the manual gearbox for as long as possible, BMW has officially confirmed that the current generation M2 will be the last M model to come with the option of three pedals.

M2 last new manual BMW

Originally introduced, albeit in the select markets, on the current M3 and M4 three years ago, the six-speed manual became available on the M2 last year as a result of demand from amongst others, North America.

At the time, M boss Frank van Meel revealed that M2 sales are at even split with 50% of buyers in the States opting for the manual and the half of the eight-speed Steptronic that comes as the standard transmission option.

The same applies to South Africa where the Steptronic carries a price credit of just under R10 000 over the manual.

“It’s heavier, it’s slower and you get worse fuel consumption than the alternative. But the customer and the fanbase really love the manual,” van Meel told Britain’s Autocar when asked about the future of the manual.

“For the M2, every second car is bought with a manual. “It’s part of the emotional appeal of our cars, and that’s why we love manual gearboxes. If customers continue to say they want it, then amazing”.

Newly revealed M2 will be the last new BMW model to have the option of a manual gearbox. Image: BMW

In a reversal of van Meel’s comments though, BMW M’s Head of Development, Dirk Hacker, said the division’s eventual migration towards electrification before 2030 has resulted in the decision being made to no longer offer new models with a manual ‘box.

“It’s not only a decision of BMW, it’s also a decision of the suppliers. If you take a look around, you will see the future for manual gearbox suppliers will decrease. So, I’m not sure we will have the possibility in the future – but in the future means six, seven years in forecast,” Britain’s Top Gear quoted him as saying.

Steptronic in, DCT out

At the same time, Hacker also ruled-out the M division re-introducing the seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box that bowed-out in favour of the eight-speed Steptronic in the last generation M2, M3, M4 and M5.

“The double clutch, from BMW M’s point of view these days, it’s gone. It’s now manual or automatic, and automatic electrified for the future,” Hacker said.

The seven-speed M DCT dual-clutch gearbox used in the previous generation M2, M3, M4 and M5 has officially been shelved from future M models indefinitely. Image: BMW

“Around the M5 there was a big discussion, not only for the automatic transmission, but also for other things. And the decision was not only because of cost, but also because of comfort, because we got a lot of reactions about manoeuvring, parking, no rolling if you leave the pedal and so on”.

He also added that the torque-converter Steptronic “is better performing than the double clutch” and in the case of the limited edition M4 CSL for example, “faster shifting” than the dual clutch M DCT.

Get one now

Locally, the M2 prevails as the sole BMW M model available with a manual ‘box as a result of the Steptronic being bespoke to the M3 and M4.

With the end of the three-pedal option now confirmed though, expect a gradual phasing-out to occur over the coming years.

