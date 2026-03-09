Outputs revealed as BMW discloses re-imagined i3’s debut date

Completely reimagined i3 will make its official world debut on 18 March.

Teased for the first time last month, BMW has now revealed both power outputs and the launch date of the all-new i3.

From city car to sedan

Making the transition to a sedan unlike the original that went out of production eight years ago, the effective electric version of the 3 Series will become the next Neue Klasse model after the new iX3.

Debuting on 18 March, the latest teaser images gives up little of what the i3 will look like, however, the frontal design of the iX3 will be applied.

Power revealed

Underneath, the i3 will use a bespoke platform designed from the start to only accommodate an electric powertrain.

A performance M variant will, reportedly, arrive in 2027. Picture: BMW

As for outputs, the i3 will have a dual-motor setup and produce 345kW/645Nm. The size of the battery pack wasn’t disclosed.

M(ore) to come

Meanwhile, the unofficially titled i3 M will debut in 2027 and produce in the region of 1 000 kW.

Unlike its sibling, though, the M will have a reported quad-motor setup, however, this hasn’t been approved by BMW.

Heart of Joy

Whereas the next-generation 3 Series will continue to have a combustion engine as part of the dual platform strategy first mentioned in 2023, the i3 will also get BMW’s Heart of Joy supercomputer system.

“Complemented by the BMW Dynamic Performance Control software developed in-house, [Heart of Joy] forms the new driving and dynamics control unit, controlling the powertrain, brakes and some steering functions along with [energy] recuperation,” BMW said.

“Its responses are ten times faster than with previous systems. Even on slippery surfaces, the Heart of Joy ensures agile propulsion”.

Not yet for us

Once revealed, production will commence in the second half of the year at BMW’s main plant in Munich. As it stands, its arrival in South Africa isn’t known.

