Concept Neue Klasse revealed as preview of BMW’s next generation

Sales are expected to start 2026, a year after the commencing of production in Hungry.

Frontal design has little in common with any current generation BMW. Image: BMW.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept, unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich, offers an updated take on BMW’s electric vehicle design where retro styling meets the most advanced technology in their fold.

Electric from the start

Described by BMW as “almost monolithic,” the newcomer in terms of numbers is a sedan that boasts a streamlined design which contributes to a 30% increase in range and 25% greater efficiency compared to the automaker’s current EVs.

Paired with BMW’s sixth generation eDrive technology, the Neue Klasse concept promises a 20% higher energy density, 25% enhanced efficiency, and 30% faster charging.

When it comes to aesthetics, the Vision Neue Klasse Concept is an evolution of the former i Vision Dee, with undeniable silhouette and styling similarities.

Return of the shark

Its front features a distinctive “shark nose” hood with elongated, illuminated horizontal kidney grilles that extend to the bumper’s edge, housing slanted LED running lights at each corner. Notably, many of the lighting elements are crafted using 3D printing technology.

Rear bears a resemblance to that of the original E21 3 Series. Image: BMW.

Building on the i Vision Dee concept, the latest arrival boasts new 21-inch wheels that pay homage to the classic cross-spoke design found in BMW racing cars.

The elongated taillights mirror the kidney-grille-and-headlight combination at the front, and BMW’s new minimalist logo adorns both the front and rear fenders, eschewing traditional metal badges.

Tech and minimalistic heavy interior

Inside the Neue Klasse, BMW introduces its latest iDrive infotainment interface, displayed on a unique parallelogram-shaped touchscreen.

Familiar features like the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and multi-function steering wheel buttons are retained.

Panoramic Vision, debuting on the production Neue Klasse, complements the traditional Head-Up Display. It projects graphics directly into the driver’s line of sight across the entire width of the windscreen.

Interior is an all-digital affair in a minimalistic design setup. Image: BMW.

The cabin of the Neue Klasse embraces a minimalist retro aesthetic, with corduroy seats in mustard yellow, and matching accents on the dash and door panels.

The steering wheel and screen atop the dash maintain the minimalist theme, with an intentional absence of decorative chrome or leather.

This simplicity not only enhances the design but also reduces the carbon footprint during production. Furthermore, the front seats are secured to the floor with a single bracket, creating additional legroom in the rear for passengers in the lounge-like seats.

Production starts in 2025

While specific range figures are not provided, BMW has previously indicated the potential for an impressive 1 000 km of range.

The eDrive system will be manufactured at BMW’s eco-conscious plant in Debrecen, Hungary, which is currently under construction and aims to operate without fossil fuels.

Production of the BMW Neue Klasse is scheduled to commence in 2025 at the Debrecen facility, with the EV expected to hit the roads by 2026.

Detailed information regarding pricing, range, and charging capabilities will be disclosed when the production version is officially unveiled.

