New 5 Series and M3 Touring headlining BMW’s 2024 model roll-out

From a local production standpoint, the final quarter of the year will see the commencing of production of the plug-in hybrid all-new X3.

New 5 Series will make market landfall at the end of February. Image: BMW

With confirmation of incoming models for 2024 announced the latter stages of last year, BMW South Africa officially detailed its product plans for the year at a media “meet and great” in Midrand earlier this week.

Mini family

On the Mini side, the roll-out will commence in the second quarter of the year starting with the all-new Countryman.

Revealed in four guises last year, the local market will receive the entire family of models, namely the Countryman C that replaces the base Cooper model, the Countryman Cooper S, the performance John Countryman Works (JCW) and for the first time, the all-electric Countryman Cooper SE.

Also due at the same time, the electric Cooper E and first time Cooper SE hatches will become first as the regular petrol-engine models are still to be revealed.

All-new Mini Cooper hatch will initially be sold solely as an EV, though the combustion engine models will arrive later. Image: BMW

Based on a completely different EV optimised platform co-developed by Great Wall Motors (GWM), and made in China as opposed to the combustion engine variants being assembled at the Oxford Plant in the United Kingdom, the Cooper E derives motivation from a 40.7-kWh battery pack producing 135kW/290Nm, while the bigger 54.2-kWh module develops 160kW/330Nm in the Cooper SE.

Respective ranges are 305 km and 402 km with BMW claiming a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 7.3 seconds for the former and 6.7 seconds for the latter.

Performance Countryman Cooper S will debut at the same time as the Cooper SE. Image: BMW

As for the Countryman, the C’s makes 125kW/280Nm from its turbocharged 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, and the Cooper S 160kW/360Nm from its bigger electrified 2.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Aided by the mild-hybrid system, which adds 14 kW for short spells, the Countryman C will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 212 km/h, while the Cooper S’s performance figures are still unknown.

Red-hot Countryman John Cooper Works will top the local range once again. Image: BMW

While both will be privy to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, only the latter will have access to the ALL4 all-wheel-drive system.

Omitting any form of electrification, the all-wheel-drive Countryman JCW gets the same engine as the Cooper S, but with outputs lifted to 233kW/400Nm. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h, with the 0-100 km/h wait taking 5.4 seconds.

The first ever all-electric Countryman will debut in the second quarter in Cooper SE guise only. Image: BMW

Finally, the all-electric Countryman will debut solely in Cooper SE guise making 230kW/494Nm thanks a dual-motor configuration powered by a 64.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Limited to 180 km/h, the Countryman Cooper SE will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and cover 462 km on a single charge requiring a wait of 30 minutes from 10-80% when using a DC fast charger up to 130 kW.

New BMW’s

On the BMW side, centre stage will go the new 5 Series expected before the end of next month.

Initially planned for unveiling in the fourth quarter of last year, the local line-up will consist of the mild-hybrid petrol 520i and oil-burning 520d, both with rear-wheel-drive, and the all-electric, all-wheel-drive i5 M60 that makes 380kW/795Nm thanks to a 81.2-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors.

The second quarter of the year will see the arrival of the all-new X2. Image: BMW

Due in the second quarter, the dramatic new X2 will show itself in sDrive 20i and sDrive 18d guises, the latter without any hybrid assistance, along with the flagship M35i, whose 48-volt assisted 2.0-litre turbo-petrol develops the same 233kW/400Nm as in its Countryman Cooper S stablemate. For the time being, the all-electric iX2 remains a no-no

Still to be seen, the second quarter of 2024 will see the debut of the facelift M3 and M4, while the biggest highlight will be long awaited debut of the M3 Touring.

Munich’s long highly anticipated rival for the Audi RS4 Avant, the first ever station wagon M3 will be sold in limited numbers and as the second estate model after the V10-engine E60 M5 Touring bowed-out in 2011.

M fans will receive facelift versions of the M3 and M4, plus the highly awaited first ever M3 Touring in limited batches. Image: BMW

An official date of reveal still to be made, the M3 Touring shares its fundamentals with the M3 Competition sedan, meaning the standard fitting of the xDrive all-wheel-drive and the 375kW/650Nm version of the S58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine.

Limited to 250 km/h or 280 km/h when specified with M Driver’s Package, the Touring will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, from 0-200 km/h in 12.9 seconds and a result of its bodystyle, accommodate between 500-litres and 1 510-litres of luggage.

X3 local production

From a local production standpoint, the final quarter of the year will see start of production of the all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant of the X3.

Currently in the final stages of testing, the X3 will make its global debut later this year, but not for South Africa as a models destined for the local market, will only go on-sale next year as a result of plug-in hybrid taking preference.

Next generation plug-in hybrid X3 will be made for global markets exclusively at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria after a R4.2-billion investment last year. Note: Image that of the current X3.

Part of BMW’s R4.2-billion investment into the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria last year, the “delayed” unveiling of the combustion engine X3 stems from the plant being the sole facility where the PHEV be built and exported from to global markets.

The introduction of the PHEV is, however, not expected to affect production of export market combustion engine new X3’s, which will be made first instead of necessitating the same wait till 2025 as those heading for BMW South Africa dealerships.

As such, while the new X3 will be present on local soil this year in both combustion and hybrid forms, it will only go on-sale in 2025, powered initially by the former as the PHEV’s official confirmation remains to be approved for local market conditions.

