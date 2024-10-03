Binder believes Ajo can bring the speed KTM so desperately needs

Ajo's appointment as 2025 team manager is part of Red Bull KTM's push for MotoGP title.

Brad Binder believes that Aki Ajo is just the right man to lead Red Bull KTM in their quest for MotoGP glory against Ducati next season.

The Finn replacing the Francesco Guidotti as the Austrian outfit’s team boss in 2025 has been one of the hottest topics in the paddock this week. While there are still five round remaining this season, starting in Japan this weekend, KTM and other manufacturers have started shifting their focus towards next year.

The first four riders in this year’s title race, Jorge Martin (366), Pecco Bagnaia (355), Enea Bastiania (291) and Marc Marquez (288) are all on Ducatis, while the title showdown has turned into a two-horse race between Martin and Bagnaia.

Brad Binder sings Ajo’s praises

“I’m really excited to have him back. One thing where Aki is really good at in understanding where we can improve and working on the important topics,” Binder, who won the Moto3 title under Ajo’s guidance, said yesterday.

“That is one thing I’ve always seen him being really good at. He’s incredibly good at fighting for what he believes or what we need.

“We need to go faster and need to improve and from that perspective I think he’ll be great.”

ALSO READ: Brad Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

Ducati and the rest

The gap between Marquez and fifth placed KTM satellite rider Pedro Acosta (181) is over 100 points, which indicates the gulf between Ducati and the rest. Binder (173) dropped to sixth after last weekend’s Indonesia MotoGP.

Apart from Ajo’s appointment and Acosta replacing Jack Miller alongside Binder in 2025, KTM has also signed up Maverick Vinales and Bastianini for its satellite team. This is all part of the outfit’s relentless push for its first premier class title which will enter its ninth season next year.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder: Brilliant on a bike, but ‘useless’ at braaiing

Guidotti ‘will be missed’

“Aki makes everything seem super simple, even at times when it is not. I think he’ll be a really great addition to our team,” Binder added.

“I’m going to miss having Francesco around. He is everyone best friend in the box. He’s a super cool guy that has done a lot for us over the years and I thank him for that.”

The sprint race at the Japan Grand Prix in Motegi starts at 8am on Saturday whereas and the main race at 7pm on Sunday.