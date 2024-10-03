Motoring

Home » Motoring

Jaco Van Der Merwe

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

3 minute read

3 Oct 2024

05:23 pm

Binder believes Ajo can bring the speed KTM so desperately needs

Ajo's appointment as 2025 team manager is part of Red Bull KTM's push for MotoGP title.

Brad Binder Aki Ajo 2025 Red Bull KTM reaction Japan MotoGP

Brad Binder is sixth in the MotoGP title race: Red Bull KTM

Brad Binder believes that Aki Ajo is just the right man to lead Red Bull KTM in their quest for MotoGP glory against Ducati next season.

The Finn replacing the Francesco Guidotti as the Austrian outfit’s team boss in 2025 has been one of the hottest topics in the paddock this week. While there are still five round remaining this season, starting in Japan this weekend, KTM and other manufacturers have started shifting their focus towards next year.

The first four riders in this year’s title race, Jorge Martin (366), Pecco Bagnaia (355), Enea Bastiania (291) and Marc Marquez (288) are all on Ducatis, while the title showdown has turned into a two-horse race between Martin and Bagnaia.

Brad Binder sings Ajo’s praises

“I’m really excited to have him back. One thing where Aki is really good at in understanding where we can improve and working on the important topics,” Binder, who won the Moto3 title under Ajo’s guidance, said yesterday.

“That is one thing I’ve always seen him being really good at. He’s incredibly good at fighting for what he believes or what we need.

“We need to go faster and need to improve and from that perspective I think he’ll be great.”

ALSO READ: Brad Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

Ducati and the rest

The gap between Marquez and fifth placed KTM satellite rider Pedro Acosta (181) is over 100 points, which indicates the gulf between Ducati and the rest. Binder (173) dropped to sixth after last weekend’s Indonesia MotoGP.

Apart from Ajo’s appointment and Acosta replacing Jack Miller alongside Binder in 2025, KTM has also signed up Maverick Vinales and Bastianini for its satellite team. This is all part of the outfit’s relentless push for its first premier class title which will enter its ninth season next year.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder: Brilliant on a bike, but ‘useless’ at braaiing

Guidotti ‘will be missed’

“Aki makes everything seem super simple, even at times when it is not. I think he’ll be a really great addition to our team,” Binder added.

“I’m going to miss having Francesco around. He is everyone best friend in the box. He’s a super cool guy that has done a lot for us over the years and I thank him for that.”

The sprint race at the Japan Grand Prix in Motegi starts at 8am on Saturday whereas and the main race at 7pm on Sunday.

Read more on these topics

Brad Binder MotoGP Red Bull KTM

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘State’s corruption case palpably weak’: Zizi Kodwa now wants charges dropped too
News Mpofu suffers reputational damage after tongue lashing from SCA, say analysts
Courts ‘It’s a great relief,’ says rape survivor after court declares sections of Sexual Offences Act unconstitutional
Crime Police minister reveals which provinces in SA have the most extortion cases
News MK party launches urgent application after JSC rejects request to postpone interviews

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES