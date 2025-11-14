Binder eyes top 10 as curtain falls on MotoGP season in Valencia

Only in his rookie season did Red Bull KTM rider finish outside premier class top 10.

The MotoGP season could not have finished anytime sooner for Brad Binder than at the Valencia Grand Prix this weekend.

The Red Bull KTM rider’s loss of form and well-documented issued on the RC16 has not only resulted in a dismal season, but has also casted a lot of doubt over his future after his contract runs out at the end of 2026.

Going into the season’s final round in Valencia, Binder is 11th in the championship on 145 points, one point behind 10th-placed Raul Fernandez and one point ahead of Johann Zarco. The lowest the KTM man has ever finished in the premier class was 11th which was way back in his rookie season in 2020. He followed that up with sixth, sixth, fourth and sixth place finished.

Brad Binder outshined

But even if he manages to finish 10th, he will have to start next year like a house on fire to keep his seat for the season thereafter. His 21-year-old team-mate Pedro Acosta has outqualified him in all 21 rounds this year and ended up on the podium five times compared to Binder’s none.

Both KTM Tech riders Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales have also stood on the podium this year. It was reported that Vinales could swap seats with Binder next season before Vinales got injured.

KTM’s financial woes are also casting doubt if the orange team will be on the grid at all post next year. Indian manufacturer Bajaj Auto bought KTM this year and is rumoured to be looking to sell the MotoGP team.

Fifth-placed Acosta trails Pecco Bagnaia by three points for a fourth-place finish. The injured Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi have secured the top three places.

Darryn ruled out

Brad Binder’s Darryn Binder will miss the last Moto2 race of the season with an arm injury, while Ruché Moodley will be looking to finish his first Moto3 season with a bang.

The MotoGP sprint race at the 4.01km Circuit Ricardo Tormo starts at 4pm on Saturday, with the main race at 3pm on Sunday. The Moto3 race will start at 12pm on Sunday.